Cycling UK's decision to limit its 100 Women in Cycling awards to biological women has been criticised as an "exclusionary mistake".

The cycling charity produces a list of 100 notable women in cycling each year; people are nominated and selected based on those who are "making cycling more accessible and inclusive to all and shaping the future of cycling".

However, this year, Cycling UK updated its eligibility criteria to mean that only biological women could be nominated. A statement on their website reads: "This is in response to the recent Supreme Court decision which clarified that 'sex' in the Equality Act means biological sex at birth.

"We have received legal advice which says that for our awards to continue to comply with the law we have to limit who can be nominated to biological women only."

In light of this decision, one woman nominated, Megan Joy Barclay, who runs women's development at Herne Hill Velodrome, declined the award. She posted her reply on Instagram, which created her "viral moment".

"This felt like an amazing opportunity to be an ally," she explained to Cycling Weekly this week. "When I got the email, my first thought was that it was really cool, but actually at the bottom of the email, they had the bit that it was only for biological females. I thought, instantly, this wasn’t good.

"This isn’t something I feel I can represent and be a part of, because it goes against everything I believe in and stand for... It felt so shocking to see, when there’s already so much hate in this space."

Barclay also rides for Velociposse, a London-based cycling club for women, trans and non-binary people.

"Do we need to exclude people even more?" she said. "This feels like such an easy win, they didn’t need to lose. They missed an opportunity. This award has clout, and it has become a standard for women, and that’s amazing. That’s why I think the key is intersectionality. People forget that it’s the same fight, inclusion should include everyone."

Barclay's Instagram post concluded: "Hateful laws have no place here. Riding bikes is my safe place in this sometimes devastating world and everyone should be welcome to that experience. I hope Cycling UK will reconsider their position next year."

In response to the criticism, Sarah Mitchell, the chief executive of Cycling UK, said: "Cycling UK is absolutely dedicated to making cycling open and welcoming for everyone. This change to the awards doesn't alter our strong commitment to including and supporting all those who cycle, including transgender and non-binary people. We truly believe cycling is for all, and we'll keep working towards that goal.

"We also plan to review the overall format of our 100 Women in Cycling Awards ahead of the tenth anniversary next year - as there may be new and better ways to champion diversity and inclusivity in cycling."