Why are so many women cycling in the gym, but not outside?

Gender imbalance persists in outdoor cycling, but inside, it is a different story. Isobel Duxfield explores why

Women in a spin class
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

It is no secret that men vastly outnumber women in the saddle; 75% of cycling trips in the UK are made by men, with less than 10% of women cycling at least once a week vs 21% of men. Women make up just 20% of British Cycling’s membership, and only 15% of USA Cycling’s. The numbers are markedly different when it comes to cycling indoors.

Participation in indoor cycling classes is rising each year, underpinned by spinning clubs such as SoulCycle, and Les Mills, who have propelled it into the limelight. Advancements in home training technology mean riders can even race against their peers from the comfort of their living room. Strava data shows virtual cycle rides using apps such as Zwift - a platform which has over 1 million subscribers - continue to grow in popularity, with the brand’s Director of Women's Strategy Kate Veronneau telling us “we are seeing a large, and continually growing women’s market.”

