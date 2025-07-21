'It feels like we're entering a golden era for women’s cycling' — Zwift highlights the impact of the Tour de France Femmes

A new report details how the modern revival of the women’s Tour has already transformed cycling on screen, on the road, and inside the pro peloton

The jersey winners of the Tour de France Femmes 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Five days from the start of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the title sponsor has released a new report outlining the impact of the race since its modern revival.

From participation and public perception to pay equity and global visibility, the Women’s Cycling Report offers an in-depth look at how far the sport has come in just four years.

