A new era emerges: meet the rising talent that stole the show at the Tour de France Femmes

A familiar face may have won the race, but rising stars shone brightest. Here are the names you'll want to remember in the seasons ahead.

The breakout riders of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in Features

At the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the battle between Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) was only part of the story. While the yellow jersey was draped over the familiar shoulders of Niewiadoma, it was the emerging stars of women’s cycling who excited the fans during the seven days leading up to the finale. The eight-stage Tour delivered seven surprise winners, most of whom were little- or lesser-known names at the beginning. 

The standout performances of these rising talents signal a shift in the peloton. Whether it's the dawn of a new generation or simply a deepening field of talent, the future looks bright and competitive.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around S