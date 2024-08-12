SD Worx says another rider caused Wiebes' failed derailleur: 'It’s hard to take when you don’t even have the chance'

The race favourite crossed the finish in 41st place, her bike's chain and derailleur dragging across the pavement, and her eyes filled with tears.

The peloton gears up for a sprint finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

Sprints are always hectic, with dozens of the fastest riders in the world barreling down the finishing line, all wanting the same thing: to be the first across the finish line. Warnings are shouted, elbows are thrown, mistakes happen and all but one rider is left disappointed.

Today, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was among the disappointed. The favourite for the fast and flat opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift rolled across the line in 41st. Her bike’s rear derailleur and chain dragging across the pavement, her eyes filled with tears. 

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

