'This is the best day of my life': Charlotte Kool powers to stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and takes yellow

dsm-firmenich PostNL rider secures home victory after Lorena Wiebes has mechanical in final metres

Charlotte Kool wins stage on of the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Charlotte Kool powerfully sprinted to victory on stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Den Haag on Monday afternoon, taking the yellow jersey too.

The dsm-firmenich PostNL rider, who hails from the Netherlands, took advantage of a derailleur issue for favourite Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) to surge past and take her first win at the Tour.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸