Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma, Évita Muzic and more: 7 riders to watch at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

It's not just SD Worx-Protime to watch over eight stages next week, with the world's best riders on show

Tour de France Femmes contenders
(l-r) Évita Muzic, Demi Vollering, and Kasia Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Eight stages over seven days, from Rotterdam to Alpe d'Huez await 154 riders, as the third Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift awaits. The start list is peppered with star quality, with riders looking for stage wins and to challenge for the yellow jersey.

The first two editions of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift were won by two different Dutchwomen - first Annemiek van Vleuten, and then Demi Vollering. With Van Vleuten now retired, it is natural to expect SD Worx-Protime's Vollering to triumph for a second successive year, but it is no foregone conclusion.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

