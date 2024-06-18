Demi Vollering wins third stage in four days at Tour de Suisse to win overall

Dutchwoman takes her fourth Women's WorldTour stage race in a row, proving her dominance

Demi Vollering wins stage four of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Demi Vollering sprinted to her third stage victory in four opportunities at the Tour de Suisse, as the Dutchwoman also took overall victory in Switzeland.

The SD Worx-Protime rider out-sprinted Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) at the end of a lumpy day in Champagne, which ended in a four-up sprint. Fourth was Bradbury's teammate, Kasia Niewiadoma.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸