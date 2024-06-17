Neve Bradbury takes first pro victory in Canyon-Sram one-two on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Australian breaks away with team-mate Kasia Niewiadoma, who happily gifts win in Champagne

Kasia Niewiadoma and Neve Bradbury at the Tour de Suisse women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-Sram) took a memorable first professional win at the Tour de Suisse on Monday, chaperoned by her team-mate Kasia Niewiadoma. 

The 22-year-old Australian, who earned a pro contract when she won the Zwift Academy in 2020, was part of the early breakaway on stage three to Champagne. She broke away with her Polish team-mate on a climb with 16km remaining, before the duo rode in tandem to the finish to secure first and second. 

