Demi Vollering wins the mountain time trial on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women
The SD Worx-Protime rider takes back-to-back stage wins in Villars-sur-Ollon and extends her overall lead
Having won on the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse Women, Demi Vollering made it two in a row, winning the stage 2 mountain time trial on the same final climb to Villars-sur-Ollon where she took the victory on stage 1.
The SD Worx-Protime rider produced yet another impressive performance to put even more time into all of her rivals in the overall standings. Vollering now leads the general classification by nearly a minute and a half over Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), who finished 18 seconds down in second place on the stage.
Vollering did not have it all her own way during the time trial though, as she was down at both of the intermediate splits. However, she increased her effort on the latter half of the climb, overturning her deficit and showing the dominance that she displayed on the same climb on the opening stage.
RESULTS: TOUR DE SUISSE WOMEN 2024, STAGE TWO, AIGLE › VILLARS-SUR-OLLON (15.7KM)
1. Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, in 39:47
2. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +18s
3. Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Cannondale, +26s
4. Juliette Labous (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +47s
5. Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM, +1:01
6. Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +1:02
7. Brodie Chapman (Aus) Lidl-Trek, +1:24
8. Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek, +1:50
9. Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM, +2:19
10. Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +2:36
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE TWO
1. Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, in 2:26:47
2. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 1:26
3. Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 1:28
4. Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Cannondale, 1:39
5. Juliette Labous (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, 2:14
6. Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM, 2:40
7. Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek, 3:28
8. Brodie Chapman (Aus) Lidl-Trek, 3:41
9. Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM, 3:45
10. Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM, 4:13
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
