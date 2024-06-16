Demi Vollering wins the mountain time trial on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women

The SD Worx-Protime rider takes back-to-back stage wins in Villars-sur-Ollon and extends her overall lead

Demi Vollering on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

Having won on the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse Women, Demi Vollering made it two in a row, winning the stage 2 mountain time trial on the same final climb to Villars-sur-Ollon where she took the victory on stage 1.

The SD Worx-Protime rider produced yet another impressive performance to put even more time into all of her rivals in the overall standings. Vollering now leads the general classification by nearly a minute and a half over Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), who finished 18 seconds down in second place on the stage.

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

Latest
