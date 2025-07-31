'It's a dream': Maeva Squiban storms to victory in a relentless solo break on home turf on Tour de France Femmes stage six

The UAE-ADQ rider dominated the race for the final half, with Kimberley Le Court holding on to yellow into stage seven

Squiban comes in first
It was first and second for France, as Maeva Squiban (UAE-ADQ) thundered to victory in the sixth stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in a race dominated by the young French rider. Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) came in over a minute behind her compatriot, with Kimberley Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) coming in third.

Squiban took hold of the race on the Col du Chansert, as she took the lead from Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) in the polka dot jersey, holding a steady lead of over a minute in the final half of the race, despite being only one of four UAE-ADQ riders in today’s stage. The dominance of the rider from Brittany was on full display as race-favourites battled it out behind, on the hardest stage of the Tour so far.

