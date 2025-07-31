Is this translucent saddle the coolest tech find of the Tour de France Femmes?

The new S-Works Power Evo saddle costs £379, and is being ridden by race leader Kim Le Court-Pienaar

Kim Le Court&#039;s saddle at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Future)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

In a field of black saddles at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, there's one that stands out.

It's flashy, transparent, and eye-catchingly different.

