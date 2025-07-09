€10 per gram is how much the Prologo Predator saddle Jonas Vingegaard used at the Tour de France today costs, and he looked far from comfortable on it

We see some pretty expensive tech on the WorldTour and especially in the Tour de France, but it's difficult to remember a time when a single saddle cost this much.

Prologo predator saddles spotted at Tour De France today
(Image credit: Tom Davidson)
Like everyone else starting Wednesday's time trial at the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard raced the first TT stage on board a pretty expensive bike. It was made all the more so by the presence of not a fancy set of wheels, although it does also have them too, but this time remarkably by a new Prologo saddle, PREDATOR 01TT CPC.

In keeping with the rules, the saddle is actually available to buy, but you’ll need to find €1350 if you’d like to take a seat like his. You could buy an entire Canyon Endurace Allroad for that.

