€10 per gram is how much the Prologo Predator saddle Jonas Vingegaard used at the Tour de France today costs, and he looked far from comfortable on it

Like everyone else starting Wednesday's time trial at the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard raced the first TT stage on board a pretty expensive bike. It was made all the more so by the presence of not a fancy set of wheels, although it does also have them too, but this time remarkably by a new Prologo saddle, PREDATOR 01TT CPC.

In keeping with the rules, the saddle is actually available to buy, but you’ll need to find €1350 if you’d like to take a seat like his. You could buy an entire Canyon Endurace Allroad for that.

If you ever thought you'd fancy running a pro team, don't forget these things add up quick. His teammates, Simon Yates, Matteo Jorgenson and Victor Campenaerts will also be perched on the same fancy saddle. That's almost €5,500 you'll need in the saddle budget, for just two stages, run over two sunny afternoons in July.

It looks quick though – if a saddle could ever be such a thing – and aero boffins don't come cheap.

(Image credit: Prologo)

They say the saddle’s ergonomic V-shape (260x110 mm) is designed to encourage maximum pelvic rotation, allowing Vingegaard to hold an aggressive aerodynamic position for longer. The 170 mm-long seating area includes extra EVA padding for maximum support, which by the end of the Tour at least we expect he'll be very grateful for.

The large PAS central channel, extending across the entire contact area, reduces pressure on soft tissues for enhanced comfort too. The saddle nose, 50 mm wide, offers a generous contact surface, enabling the rider to generate full power even in the forward-most riding position.

The saddle, named Predator, weighs just 145 grams, which at €1,350, works out at almost €10 per gram.

Prologo is no stranger to WorldTour cycling, and saddles like the M5 nack, and Dimension are super popular amongst both the public, and the pro peloton but this is the first time I think we’ve seen a saddle that costs more than an entire bike.

If you don't have €1,350 burning a hole in your chamois, you could do worse than picking up a Prologo Scratch M5.

