I'm a cycling journalist and I use a Garmin Fenix 7 multisport watch for cycling because you don't need the 8, especially at this price - here's why...

With a new model in any series, it’s easy to assume you’re losing something to the outgoing model. With the Fenix range, they’re becoming so versatile that’s just not true, and the watch you need could be further down the range than you think. And today, with Amazon Prime Deals, it’s even cheaper than you think, too.

As a cyclist who uses the Fenix 7 for almost everything I need and plenty of functions I don’t, I think you could avoid the upgrade to the 8th gen model of Garmin’s incredibly popular Fenix series altogether, unless you're an avid scuba diver too.

The Garmin Fenix 7 was replaced by the Fenix 8. But that took what was already a Swiss Army knife and one of the best smartwatches for cycling, to a level we cyclists probably never need, unless we’re also interested in scuba diving while making voice notes.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Amazon Save 39%. Garmin's Fenix 7 Pro Solar delivers more than most of us could ever want from a smart sports watch. Almost every conceivable sport and pastime is covered - including cycling, of course - and the number of metrics it reports is mind-boggling. It's a handsome devil too.

Unlike some sports watches that rely on just one form of GPS and can find some built-up areas tricky to navigate, the Fenix 7 uses advanced military technology, with access to multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to track in more challenging environments.

Fenix 7 already represents incredible value, with all the tech you could need for training including with solar charging and a touch screen as well as the usual health stats, connectivity, GPS navigation, and a huge battery life. The multisports settings are mindboggling. If you do a sport that this watch doesn’t have a function for, hats off.

There’s also some neat sleep coaching functions and jet lag monitors, which I find especially helpful when working at overseas events, to help manage the challenges of training and rest, when work is crazy, and I’m missing sleep or not looking after myself.

This deal on Fenix 7 is the cheapest we’ve ever seen at $549.99. With Amazon Prime Day deals you can grab the Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch with built-in flashlight for a whopping 39% off. There’s a ton of styles, and strap colours available too, so finding a combo that matches or slides into your regular kit rotation nicely, shouldn’t be a problem.

The watch is available in 42mm and 47mm at the reduced price. I love the bulk of the larger watch as I have relatively large wrists, and I value the robust feel of it. In the workshop it’s taken everything I’ve thrown at it for years.

For more info and to get into the details, read Michelle Athurs-Brennan’s review. Her comments on battery life and settings that can help during pregnancy are really informative.