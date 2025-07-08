I'm a cycling journalist and I use a Garmin Fenix 7 multisport watch for cycling because you don't need the 8, especially at this price - here's why...

With Garmin Fenix 7 already ram packed with features, it's more than most people need for multisports. At this price, it's better value than anything else out there today.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar in black
With a new model in any series, it’s easy to assume you’re losing something to the outgoing model. With the Fenix range, they’re becoming so versatile that’s just not true, and the watch you need could be further down the range than you think. And today, with Amazon Prime Deals, it’s even cheaper than you think, too.

As a cyclist who uses the Fenix 7 for almost everything I need and plenty of functions I don’t, I think you could avoid the upgrade to the 8th gen model of Garmin’s incredibly popular Fenix series altogether, unless you're an avid scuba diver too.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Save 39%. Garmin's Fenix 7 Pro Solar delivers more than most of us could ever want from a smart sports watch. Almost every conceivable sport and pastime is covered - including cycling, of course - and the number of metrics it reports is mind-boggling. It's a handsome devil too.

