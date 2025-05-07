I'm a cycling journalist and this has to be one of the best smartwatch deals I've ever seen – the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar has just dropped by $360 to a staggering $539.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering an incredible deal on the the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar with a huge $360 off the $899.99 RRP. The $539.99 price tag is the cheapest we've ever seen, and amazingly smashes the Black Friday 2024 price by $110.

Get the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar for just $539.99 at Best Buy.

It may have been around since 2022, but the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is still one of the best smartwatches for cycling, and holds its own with ease in a crowded market. We rated it as our best cycling smartwatch for of functionality in our smartwatches guide, and it scored a 4 out of 5 stars score in our Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar review.

At this incredible price this smartwatch deal is almost a must buy and worth grabbing fast, especially if you're on the hunt for a powerhouse of a smartwatch that will have you covered for all your outdoor activities, fitness and health tracking.

In her review, one of the many highlights Cycling Weekly's Editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan noted, was the battery life of this Garmin smartwatch. The Fēnix 7X will provide weeks of charge-free use – which is claimed by Garmin to be 28 days or 37 days when using the solar charging. Michelle found it to be nearer a week, when using the watch in GPS mode (which you'll need for tracking activities), and with solar harvesting that's still impressive.

The heart rate accuracy was also noted as being extremely reliable – which is often not the case in a wrist-based device. Michelle tested it out against a chest strap alongside a Garmin Edge 830 computer, and with only 1 bpm discrepancy in the max heart rate, with the average identical – it meant the Fēnix 7X was comparable with some of the best heart rate monitors for accuracy.

Elsewhere, the Fēnix 7 also comes with access to detailed Garmin TopoMaps, and you can download these to your watch; these maps can then be used for on-watch turn-by-turn navigation for cycling or any other outdoor activity like hiking or running. It uses GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO satellite systems to record your location, and this multi-band GPS tracking delivers superb accuracy.

The list of features on the Garmin Fēnix 7X is almost never-ending and it rightly holds a coveted spot in our best smartwatches guide as the best smartwatch for functionality. It rivals the performance of the majority of the best cycling computers offering the best of both worlds, as it can be worn 24/7, and it's an even more attractive purchase in this smartwatch deal.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below you'll find all the best Garmin Fēnix 7 deals including the Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar version available where you are.