I'm a cycling journalist and this has to be one of the best smartwatch deals I've ever seen – the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar has just dropped by $360 to a staggering $539.99 at Best Buy

It's one of our top-rated watches for cycling, with an impressive array of functions including a massive battery life and accurate GPS tracking - with $360 off right now, it's a must buy

Garmin Fēnix 7X
Best Buy is currently offering an incredible deal on the the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar with a huge $360 off the $899.99 RRP. The $539.99 price tag is the cheapest we've ever seen, and amazingly smashes the Black Friday 2024 price by $110.

Get the Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar for just $539.99 at Best Buy.

Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar
Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar : was $899.99 now $539.99 at Best Buy

Save $360 The Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatch comes packed with advanced cycling-specific features, plus fitness tracking features to improve not only your cycling performance, but your overall health and well-being. The Fēnix 7X also has some of the best navigation tools on the market, and a huge battery life, making it a perfect choice for cycling and for all your outdoor adventures.

Price check: Amazon $619.99 | Walmart $767.96

