I've been an Apple fan since the first iPhone, and recently ditched my Garmin smartwatch for the Apple Ultra 2 – its now got $150 off in this epic Amazon Prime Day deal

Garmin might have the best smartwatches for cycling market pretty much sewn up, with a fine selection of GPS watches that provide all the fitness, health tracking and navigation tools you'll ever need. Until recently I used the Garmin Fenix 7 watch for all my cycling tracking, and I won't lie, it's was pretty much perfect.

However, I'm in the Apple ecosystem, and use Apple products daily. I'm writing this on an Apple MacBook Pro, have always had an iPhone, and I love my AirPods Pro 2 headphones. So I found myself wondering why I don't have an Apple Watch, and I took the plunge on the Apple Ultra 2 after I saw a seldom-seen discount during a previous Amazon shopping event.

Now I'm wishing I waited though, because this current Amazon Prime Day deal is even better. Right now, in the US, you can get the Apple Ultra 2 Cellular for just $649.99, and that's a saving of $150 on the RRP of $799. If you're in the UK, the Apple Ultra 2 Cellular is now just £659, down from £799. That's an 18% discount.

I've never seen the Ultra 2 cheaper, and suggest if you've had the Ultra 2 in mind, that you pull the trigger now, because this price won't last – and Prime Day ends officially on the 11th July.

Apple Ultra 2 US deal

Save 19% Apple Ultra 2: was $799 now $649.99 at Amazon Apple brands the Ultra 2 as the ultimate sports and adventure watch, and it does that ever so well, but as an Apple user, its seamless integration with my other products means it ticks all the boxes as my everyday watch too. For cycling, it works brilliantly with advanced features that suit my needs perfectly. This Prime Day deal is for the GPS + Cellular 49mm Ultra 2 Smartwatch with various strap choices, and colours. Read our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.

The Ultra 2 is at this price a seriously incredible piece of tech, and its titanium case gives it a rugged ready-for-adventure look. There is a never-ending list of excellent everyday functionality, and I won't list them all, because the joy of discovering what this watch does is all part of the fun of owning one.

For most people, the deal breaker when considering a purchase will be the infamous battery life. Previous Apple Watches have been poor, but the Ultra 2, for me and most people, it's no issue whatsoever. You have to charge essentially every other day, and that doesn't bother me.

I love listening to music while cycling, and the Ultra syncs perfectly to my AirPods with a satisfying chime to let you know, and automatically shows all your Spotify playlists and podcasts, which you can control from the watch screen with its touchscreen.

Apple Ultra 2 UK deal

Save 18% Apple Ultra 2 : was £799 now £659 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is touted by Apple as the ultimate companion for sports and adventure, and it certainly lives up to that claim. However, for me as an Apple user, its seamless integration with my other Apple devices makes it the perfect everyday smartwatch too. Cyclists will particularly appreciate its brilliant performance and advanced features tailored to their needs. This Prime Day deal offers the GPS + Cellular 49mm Ultra 2 Smartwatch, available with a variety of strap choices and colours. Read our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.

Once you connect the watch to your iPhone, it almost becomes redundant, you can call, text, email and get all your apps and notifications via the watch. The Ultra 2 has cellular connectivity, so for a small cellular service plan subscription, you don't even need to carry your phone when out riding, and still have access to calls, texts etc which is brilliant. The Siri function allows hands-free control, another really useful function while riding.

As a multi-sport user, the watch comes loaded with tons of sports built in, accessed via the workout app. It even knows what you're doing if you forget to start your ride, walk or run etc it will alert you with an onscreen prompt.

I think I love my Ultra 2, and having used plenty of smartwatches, it's the best I've ever used. So I'd recommend it to anyone, but especially Apple users.

This discount is only available via Amazon.com, however check out below to see if there is a deal in your region. If you don't fancy it, for all the best Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals, check out our dedicated page for some of the best savings of the year, including Garmin smartwatches and tech.