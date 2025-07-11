I've been an Apple fan since the first iPhone, and recently ditched my Garmin smartwatch for the Apple Ultra 2 – its now got $150 off in this epic Amazon Prime Day deal

Garmin might have the best smartwatches for cycling market pretty much sewn up, with a fine selection of GPS watches that provide all the fitness, health tracking and navigation tools you'll ever need. Until recently I used the Garmin Fenix 7 watch for all my cycling tracking, and I won't lie, it's was pretty much perfect.

However, I'm in the Apple ecosystem, and use Apple products daily. I'm writing this on an Apple MacBook Pro, have always had an iPhone, and I love my AirPods Pro 2 headphones. So I found myself wondering why I don't have an Apple Watch, and I took the plunge on the Apple Ultra 2 after I saw a seldom-seen discount during a previous Amazon shopping event.

Apple Ultra 2: was $799 now $649.99 at Amazon

Apple brands the Ultra 2 as the ultimate sports and adventure watch, and it does that ever so well, but as an Apple user, its seamless integration with my other products means it ticks all the boxes as my everyday watch too.

For cycling, it works brilliantly with advanced features that suit my needs perfectly. This Prime Day deal is for the GPS + Cellular 49mm Ultra 2 Smartwatch with various strap choices, and colours.

Read our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.

Apple Ultra 2 : was £799 now £659 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is touted by Apple as the ultimate companion for sports and adventure, and it certainly lives up to that claim. However, for me as an Apple user, its seamless integration with my other Apple devices makes it the perfect everyday smartwatch too.

Cyclists will particularly appreciate its brilliant performance and advanced features tailored to their needs. This Prime Day deal offers the GPS + Cellular 49mm Ultra 2 Smartwatch, available with a variety of strap choices and colours.

Read our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.

