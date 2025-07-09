The Garmin Edge 540 Edge Solar is the best cycling computer I've used and now you can get one today for just $299.99

Garmin has slashed the pricing on its best-selling cycling computer, which is now 33% off

The Garmin Edge 540 Solar head unit in use
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Aaron Borrill's avatar
By
published

Garmin is a pioneer among the best cycling computers and has forged a reputation for creating reliable, hardy GPS devices that monitor everything from heart rate and power to distance and temperature. In 2022, the American company incorporated solar technology into its devices, and the result has been a game-changer, especially for endurance riders who spend long hours in the saddle and require a device that can withstand the challenge.

First introduced on the Garmin Edge 1040, solar technology later trickled down to the Edge 540 with similar claims in battery life. As a cycling tech journalist, I get to test all the latest gadgets and have extensively put every unit in the best cycling computer space through their paces – this includes the Wahoo Element Ace and Roam, Coros Dura and Hammerhead Karoo, but the device I keep returning to is my Garmin Edge 540 Solar.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar
Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Save 33%. The Garmin Edge 540 Solar is a compact device that offers all the features of the Edge 840 and 1040, at a more affordable price point. The claimed 32-hour battery life is a clear winner here for me.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1