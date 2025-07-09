The Garmin Edge 540 Edge Solar is the best cycling computer I've used and now you can get one today for just $299.99

Garmin is a pioneer among the best cycling computers and has forged a reputation for creating reliable, hardy GPS devices that monitor everything from heart rate and power to distance and temperature. In 2022, the American company incorporated solar technology into its devices, and the result has been a game-changer, especially for endurance riders who spend long hours in the saddle and require a device that can withstand the challenge.

First introduced on the Garmin Edge 1040, solar technology later trickled down to the Edge 540 with similar claims in battery life. As a cycling tech journalist, I get to test all the latest gadgets and have extensively put every unit in the best cycling computer space through their paces – this includes the Wahoo Element Ace and Roam, Coros Dura and Hammerhead Karoo, but the device I keep returning to is my Garmin Edge 540 Solar.

The Garmin Edge 540 Solar boasts genuinely impressive battery life. (Image credit: Dan Palma)

Its diminutive size, coupled with its intuitive operation, is just one of the features I can't go without, but it's the impressive battery life that I genuinely appreciate. Sure, the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Coros Dura offer a better solar-powered boost in battery life, but the Edge 1040 Solar is heavier, and Dura isn't the easiest computer to operate.



At 85g, the Garmin Edge 540 Solar weighs about as much as an egg and returns a battery life of 32 hours. This can be extended in battery saver mode, but I suggest using it as is – I've achieved up to 30 hours of runtime per charge, and that's with navigation running and a heart-rate monitor, core sensor, and power meter connected.

The good news for you, dear reader, is that during Amazon Prime Day, you can buy a Garmin Edge 540 Solar for $299.99 – a whopping 33% off the $449.99 retail price.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Save 33%. The Garmin Edge 540 Solar is a compact device that offers all the features of the Edge 840 and 1040, at a more affordable price point. The claimed 32-hour battery life is a clear winner here for me.

The regular Garmin Edge 540 is also on sale at 16% off, now $295.99. It offers all the features of the Edge 540 Solar but without the incredible battery life.