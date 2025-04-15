Day or night, I never ride without my Garmin Varia rearview radar light; it's one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've ever owned

Summer may be here, and you've most likely packed away your best bike lights until next winter, but I'm a big fan of running daytime lights—especially a rear light, as being spotted by other users in the daytime is just as vital as riding in the darkness.

One of the best rear lights on the market is the Magicshine SEEMEE 300, and as a professional deals hunter, I've highlighted many good deals on those. However, my personal favourite rear light that has a few extra tricks up its sleeve and provides a load of extra safety features is the Garmin Varia RCT715, which packs not just a rear light but a radar and camera into its lightweight and compact package.

Right now, REI is offering a 25% discount, making the Garmin Varia RCT715 the cheapest it's been this year. This equates to a fantastic savings of $100, reducing the Varia from the MRSP of $399.99 to $299.99.

Get the Garmin Varia RCT715 for just $299.99 at REI.

It's worth noting that Garmin, Walmart, and Amazon have deals on the RCT715, but the Amazon deals are currently through third-party sellers.

As much as I personally rate and recommend the Garmin Varia RCT715, I haven't actually reviewed it. However, in his Cycling Weekly Garmin Varia RCT715 review, Paul Grele backed up my own opinions and gave the Varia a well-deserved 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying, " The Varia is a really impressive unit capable of filming, providing a rear light and incorporating a radar. It will link to existing Garmin products" (and other non-Garmin GPS units or a bar-mounted phone).

Paul summed up his review by adding, "The Varia like most Garmin products is well made and straightforward to setup and use. Whilst the camera film quality is excellent and the rear light is good, the radar is the standout feature. It gives the rider really accurate information to plan your movements on the road."

For me, the clincher that makes the Garmin so good is the simplicity of use, and if you're already in the Garmin eco-system, then it syncs up in seconds. I paired mine with the Garmin Edge 830, and the benefit- in fact, the joy of seeing the dots representing approaching traffic- is just fantastic. At first I still would have a look over my shoulder to confirm what the Garmin was telling me, and I've always found it to be spot-on, once you adapt to trust the tech—you really no longer have to look when making a move, but I'd still advise you do so anyway.

Another great feature is the safety of having a built-in camera with various settings, including always-on and radar-activated. It has you covered for recording close pass incidents or worse, and it can also detect an incident. Footage is recorded in sharp, clear 1080p at 30 fps, or the resolution can be reduced to 720fps to extend battery life for longer rides. Depending on the settings, you can expect the battery to last up to ten hours.

In our review, we felt the Garmin Varia RCT715 was an impressive piece of tech, only missing out on a perfect score by its whopping price tag. So, at this price with $100 off, it makes it incredibly good value for a clever piece of kit that actually gives you three items in one.

Image 1 of 3 Garmin Varia RCT715 is securely mounted on the suppled clamp (Image credit: Paul Brett) (Image credit: Paul Brett) (Image credit: Paul Brett)

The Garmin Varia RTL515 is also discounted and provides much of the same functionality of its Varia RCT715 sibling—just without the built-in camera. If you're happy to live without that, but want the radar and light, then the RTL515 is the way to go.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Garmin Varia RCT715 and Garmin Varia RTL515 deals in your territory.