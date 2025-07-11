If there's one product you buy today, make sure it's the GoPro Hero 13 Black before this deal ends tonight

For today only, you can pick up the range-topping GoPro Hero 13 Black for 24% off retail

GoPro Hero 13 Black camera
I'm a longtime user of the GoPro platform, having cut my teeth on the original HD Hero back in 2010. With every passing year and model, the company continues to improve, with innovations that other brands only seem to emulate. Now in its 13th iteration, the 13 Black boasts a plethora of features that put it head and shoulders above its rivals; most notably, its image stabilization and broader range of accessories.

We reviewed the GoPro Hero 13 Black just three weeks ago and awarded it 4/5 stars, praising it for the new Max Lens Mod 2.0, image resolution, battery life and HDR colour rendering. The big change over its predecessor, however, is battery life – something GoPro claims is a 10% increase in capacity from 1720mAh to 1900mAh.

GoPro Hero 13 Black
GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $429.99 now $329 at Amazon

Updated software, improved battery life, and expansive Lens Mods make Hero 13 Black the most complete action camera currently available.

GoPro Hero 12 Black
GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $369.99 now $279 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black's hardy build, ultra-wide lens with incredible stabilization, and rich feature set still keep it relevant among the best action cameras.

