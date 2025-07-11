If there's one product you buy today, make sure it's the GoPro Hero 13 Black before this deal ends tonight

I'm a longtime user of the GoPro platform, having cut my teeth on the original HD Hero back in 2010. With every passing year and model, the company continues to improve, with innovations that other brands only seem to emulate. Now in its 13th iteration, the 13 Black boasts a plethora of features that put it head and shoulders above its rivals; most notably, its image stabilization and broader range of accessories.

We reviewed the GoPro Hero 13 Black just three weeks ago and awarded it 4/5 stars, praising it for the new Max Lens Mod 2.0, image resolution, battery life and HDR colour rendering. The big change over its predecessor, however, is battery life – something GoPro claims is a 10% increase in capacity from 1720mAh to 1900mAh.

The GoPro Hero13 Black is now discounted from $429.99 to $329 – that's a whopping 23% off, but hurry, as all deals end at midnight, 11 July.

If the GoPro Hero 13 Black is just out of your budget, it's worth looking at the Hero 12 Black as it's also on sale, now just $279. You get the same 8:7 sensor, GP2 image processor, aspect ratios, and video smoothing as the Hero 13, but lose out in the battery and thermal management departments. Despite this, it's compatible with the Max Lens Mod 2.0. Sounds like a no-brainer to me. It all comes down to your budget and needs.