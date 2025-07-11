Heatwave Hack: Grab a couple of these Camelbak bottles in the Amazon Prime Day sale for less than a round of Frappuccinos - hurry, sale ends midnight

With a heat wave forecast, it’s vital to keep cool on the bike - when the mercury rises, however, your water bottles can quickly taste like a lukewarm cuppa, and it's horrendous

Image shows a rider drinking from a water bottle.
On really hot days, keeping the water on your bike cool is an impossible task, and it puts me off drinking it. That’s a dangerous combo. You can use light-coloured bottles, avoiding black, which will help, but there’s another way that might have so far passed you by completely.

Camelbak Podium Chill bottles are a quality item and, as such, have been in every high street bike shop since time began. Still, you probably overlooked them till now, because whilst they look just like any other big bottle on the shelf, they’re almost always way more expensive than every other bottle in the shop.

