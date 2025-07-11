I’ve raced the UCI eSports World Championships, and these are three indoor cycling Prime Day deals you need to grab before they're gone

Indoor cycling is tough. Indoor racing is even tougher – trust me, I've raced in the past three editions of the UCI Cycling eSports World Championships on Zwift and MyWhoosh, and I've learned a couple of tricks the hard way. Overheating and discomfort are two of the underlying issues that negatively impact performance, and I've looked for ways to mitigate this to improve my time on the bike.

Even if you use indoor training for workouts and keeping in shape, the time you spend in the saddle should be comfortable and, dare I say, enjoyable. Not only will this ensure you smash your goals, but it will also keep you motivated and help your fitness curve trend in the right direction.

Wahoo Kickr Climb
Wahoo Kickr Climb: was $699.99 now $594.99 at Amazon

The Wahoo Kickr Climb gradient simulator will change the way you think about indoor cycling and training, providing realistic movement and simulating inclines of up to 20%.

View Deal
Cycplus Smart Indoor Cycling Fan
Cycplus Smart Indoor Cycling Fan: was $239.99 now $203.99 at Amazon

The Cycplus fan is a great choice for indoor athletes seeking to enhance their experience and make it more comfortable. It offers adjustable modes and height settings and can be controlled via a remote or app..

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Mat
Wahoo Kickr Mat: was $79.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

Wahoo describes the Kickr mat as "the perfect partner for your Kickr," and I couldn't agree more – it's water resistant and anti-slip so your trainer will stay in place no matter how much you sweat.

View Deal

