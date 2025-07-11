I’ve raced the UCI eSports World Championships, and these are three indoor cycling Prime Day deals you need to grab before they're gone

Indoor cycling is tough. Indoor racing is even tougher – trust me, I've raced in the past three editions of the UCI Cycling eSports World Championships on Zwift and MyWhoosh, and I've learned a couple of tricks the hard way. Overheating and discomfort are two of the underlying issues that negatively impact performance, and I've looked for ways to mitigate this to improve my time on the bike.

Even if you use indoor training for workouts and keeping in shape, the time you spend in the saddle should be comfortable and, dare I say, enjoyable. Not only will this ensure you smash your goals, but it will also keep you motivated and help your fitness curve trend in the right direction.

The good news is that I've done some indoor cycling deal hunting on your behalf, and several of the gadgets I use are on sale, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Of all the equipment I use, I can't do without my Wahoo Kickr Climb. While it might sound like a somewhat superfluous choice, the Kickr Climb has transformed my riding experience, as it simulates climbing and adjusts the bike's angle according to the route I'm riding on Zwift, MyWhoosh, and other indoor cycling apps. Not only does this help change up your position and recruit different muscles, but it also feels natural and breaks up the monotony of indoor riding.

Now you can own a Wahoo Kickr Climb for yourself with this 15% off deal on Prime. At $594.99, it has been marked down from $699.99 – one of the lowest prices I've seen in a long time.

Often overlooked, a fan is one of the biggest upgrades you can make to your indoor riding experience. Not only does it assist with convective heat loss, it also helps mitigate reduced intensities associated with indoor training.

There are many options available from some of the biggest brand names, but the Cycplus Smart Indoor Cycling Fan is one of my favourites due to its telescopic height adjustment and sturdy base.

As the name suggests, it's a smart fan that adjusts its intensity based on your heart rate and power output. Marked down 15% this Amazon Prime Day, it's a worthwhile investment if you are a dedicated indoor cyclist.

Another often-overlooked item is a dedicated floor mat. Not only does a mat protect your floor and carpets from sweat and drivetrain grease/fallout, it also provides a sturdy platform thanks to the anti-slip texture.



There are myriad options out there, but there's a Prime Deal on the Wahoo Kickr Mat, which is now 16% off, marked down from $79.99 to $67. It's water resistant and even noise insulating, helping to absorb sound from your smart trainer.



This deal is available today only, so make sure you don't miss out and add it to your cart right now.

