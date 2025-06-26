Early Prime Day deal alert! The Echelon EX-5s exercise bike now has £350 off - Get the smart bike experience for £600, less than Peloton

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, running for the first time for four days, from July 8 to July 11. Early Prime Day cycling deals have already started to appear, and one eye-catching offer features one of the best exercise bikes available—the Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect.

Currently, the Echelon EX-5s is available for just £999.99, which is a 26% reduction and an overall saving of £350. The EX-5s is not only the brand's most premium offering, but also our tip as the best alternative to Peloton, the market leader in indoor fitness equipment. The discount not only takes the EX-5s down to under £1,000 but also makes it a massive £600 cheaper than its Peloton rival on Amazon.

Get the Echelon EX-5s with a free 45-day Echelon Membership for £999 at Amazon.

I'd advise moving quickly, though, because this deal at Amazon is marked as limited. You can pick it up at Echelon for practically the same price, should you wish to shop outside of Amazon. However, you will need to pay an additional £99 from Echelon for delivery. You can also bag a free heart rate monitor by signing up for a one or two-year membership plan.

So, if you're looking to up your fitness game this summer, now may well be the time to pull the trigger on an indoor exercise bike experience at a great price.

Save £350 Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect: was £1,349 now £999 at Amazon Save 26% on our tip for the best Peloton alternative. The list of features included with the Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect is extensive, comprising a sleek design, competition-style features, and a 22-inch HD rotating screen. There are also 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, allowing you to vary your workout. There are live and on-demand training sessions available 24/7 to suit beginners and pros alike. This Amazon Prime Day early deal includes a free 45-day trial to FitPass (usually £9.99 per month), accessed via the Echelon Fit App. Price check: Echelon £999 | Argos £1,349

Echelon says the EX-5s Smart Connect bike is meticulously designed to provide unparalleled comfort. Like the best indoor bikes, the EX-5s has a ventilated saddle and, along with the handlebars, is fully adjustable to ensure you achieve your perfect riding position.

The high-quality 22-inch HD touchscreen display can be flipped for off-bike exercise. The screen features a crystal-clear picture, along with processing power and Wi-Fi-enhancing dual antennas, for uninterrupted workouts. Echelon offers thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes and workouts led by industry-leading trainers. Elsewhere, the Zwift-like 'Worlds' feature provides a real-time, gamified racing experience. That allows you to compete head-to-head against yourself, friends or the computer across challenging, dynamic landscapes with auto-adjusting resistance.

Echelon has a Zwift like virtual world to gamify your indoor exercise workouts (Image credit: Echelon)

These deals are currently only available in the UK, but below are all the Echelon EX-5s indoor bike deals in your territory. You can also find all the other early Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals via our Prime Day Hub page.