Early Prime Day deal alert! The Echelon EX-5s exercise bike now has £350 off - Get the smart bike experience for £600, less than Peloton

The Echelon Smart Connect range of indoor bikes is the best Peloton alternative, and this Amazon Prime Day cycling deal sees it slashed by 26% to under £1000

Male rider using the Echelon EX-5s exercise bike
By
published

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, running for the first time for four days, from July 8 to July 11. Early Prime Day cycling deals have already started to appear, and one eye-catching offer features one of the best exercise bikes available—the Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect.

Currently, the Echelon EX-5s is available for just £999.99, which is a 26% reduction and an overall saving of £350. The EX-5s is not only the brand's most premium offering, but also our tip as the best alternative to Peloton, the market leader in indoor fitness equipment. The discount not only takes the EX-5s down to under £1,000 but also makes it a massive £600 cheaper than its Peloton rival on Amazon.

Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect
Save £350
Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect: was £1,349 now £999 at Amazon

Save 26% on our tip for the best Peloton alternative. The list of features included with the Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect is extensive, comprising a sleek design, competition-style features, and a 22-inch HD rotating screen. There are also 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, allowing you to vary your workout. There are live and on-demand training sessions available 24/7 to suit beginners and pros alike. This Amazon Prime Day early deal includes a free 45-day trial to FitPass (usually £9.99 per month), accessed via the Echelon Fit App.

Price check: Echelon £999 | Argos £1,349

View Deal

