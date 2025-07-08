I’m sure these will sell out fast – Wahoo’s Kickr Core smart trainer is now 24% off for Amazon Prime Day

I’ve been training with a Wahoo Kickr Core for a couple of years now, and I see no good reason to upgrade or change to another brand. It’s great value – incredible right now as an Amazon Prime Day deal – compact, accurate, unobtrusive and reliable. Yes, it’s Wahoo’s entry-level model, but I’m an enthusiast on a sensible budget, not a pro with unlimited funds, so it meets my needs perfectly and then some.

Its bigger, more expensive brother, the Kickr V6, may have a larger, heavier flywheel that carries more momentum, but you know what? The Kickr Core’s ride feel is more than good enough. Its lighter weight also makes it easier to move around the house – the last thing I want to do after a tough training session is struggle tidying my smart trainer away.

Chiefly, the Kickr Core is about half the price of a Kickr, and our best smart trainer overall.

Save $145.24 Wahoo KICKR CORE: was $599.99 now $454.75 at Amazon Save 24% The Wahoo Kickr Core may be inexpensive but it’s a solid choice. It's accurate, reliable, and delivers a realistic riding experience, providing everything you need to enjoy platforms like Zwift and Rouvy. Don't overlook the Kickr Core this Amazon Prime Day.

So, what’s missing? Which features are lacking? Well, nothing really. The power maxes out at 1,800 watts, but unless I train like an absolute demon, I can’t imagine that troubling me any time soon. After all, many pros struggle to generate that kind of power.

Accuracy is excellent at ± 2%, which falls well within the requirements for racing on platforms such as Zwift, and the Kickr Core is widely compatible across all major apps, including MyWhoosh, Bkool and Rouvy. I’ve mostly been using Zwift and have found that ERG and SIM modes provide a reliable and realistic ride experience.

Will it work with your bike? Almost certainly. Kickr Core is compatible with most road, gravel or mountain bikes, provided that the frame fits 24", 650c, 700c, 26", 27.5", 29" wheels. You have the option to purchase Wahoo 8-, 9-, 10-, 11-, or 12-speed cassettes separately, or you can simply use the cassette that came with your bike.

With support for ANT+, Bluetooth, and ANT+ FE-C, you can get set up quickly and easily on a variety of devices, from smartphones and tablets to Apple TV.

Specs