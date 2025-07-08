I’m sure these will sell out fast – Wahoo’s Kickr Core smart trainer is now 24% off for Amazon Prime Day

Compact, accurate and easy to use, the Wahoo Kickr Core is astonishingly good value this Amazon Prime Day

Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer
(Image credit: Wahoo)
Jump to category:
Simon Fellows's avatar
By
published

I’ve been training with a Wahoo Kickr Core for a couple of years now, and I see no good reason to upgrade or change to another brand. It’s great value – incredible right now as an Amazon Prime Day deal – compact, accurate, unobtrusive and reliable. Yes, it’s Wahoo’s entry-level model, but I’m an enthusiast on a sensible budget, not a pro with unlimited funds, so it meets my needs perfectly and then some.

Its bigger, more expensive brother, the Kickr V6, may have a larger, heavier flywheel that carries more momentum, but you know what? The Kickr Core’s ride feel is more than good enough. Its lighter weight also makes it easier to move around the house – the last thing I want to do after a tough training session is struggle tidying my smart trainer away.

Wahoo KICKR CORE
Save $145.24
Wahoo KICKR CORE: was $599.99 now $454.75 at Amazon

Save 24% The Wahoo Kickr Core may be inexpensive but it’s a solid choice. It's accurate, reliable, and delivers a realistic riding experience, providing everything you need to enjoy platforms like Zwift and Rouvy. Don't overlook the Kickr Core this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1