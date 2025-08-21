Is this the best value aero bike deal today? With unmatched Performance-to-Price, as rated by our experts, it can now be snapped up for £1,600 less at Cyclestore

When it comes to choosing the best road bike, it can be a bewildering process even for the most experienced cyclists. While nothing beats that new bike day excitement, getting to the moment of heading out on your new bike for the first time might leave you scratching your head with the never-ending jargon and technical terminology that the best bike brands like to use.

However, like most things these days, the decision might eventually come down to price and finding the best bike deal to suit your budget.

One bike, which our team of expert testers rated highly with a 4.5-star out of 5 review, was the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1. We concluded that it is a fast and fun aero all-rounder that delivers across-the-board performance at a fraction of the cost of rival flagship aero bikes.

So if you're in the market for a bike that comes equipped with exceptional handling, Giant’s latest aero-modelling, an electronic groupset and some of the best carbon road bike wheels, then at this price you'll be hard pushed to beat the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1. It's available right now at Cyclestore with an outstanding £1,600 off, which equates to a 30% discount off the £5,299 RRP.

Get the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 for just £3,699 at Cyclestore.

Save £1,600 Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1: was £5,299 now £3,699 at Cyclestore The Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 is an outstanding aero all-rounder, representing incredible value for money at full price, and with 30% off, it's now even better. It comes equipped with Giant's latest Advanced-Grade Composite carbon frame and fork, which is lightweight and wind tunnel tested for aero capability. It also features the Giant Contact SLR Aero cockpit, with reliable electric shifting handled by SRAM Rival AXS. It's now only available in the stunning Gloss Frost Silver colourway and sizes S-L. Read our full Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 Review.

At just 8.46kg, the Propel Advanced Pro 1 is notably lighter than other, more expensive rivals like the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro, which weighs 8kg but costs £7,000.

Giant says it's also lighter than its previous generation, engineered to slice through wind, and deliver race-winning efficiency, and is "an aero rocketship, built for speed when it matters most."

The Propel Advanced Pro frame is designed and developed in the wind tunnel, and Giant say that as a result of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) analysis, which simulates airflow around a bicycle and rider, the Propel Advanced Pro comes optimised for aerodynamic performance at every yaw angle. The truncated ellipse airfoil tube shapes and Contact SLR/SL Aero cockpit are also designed to produce the best overall aero performance.

The Propel Advanced Pro build features an integrated carbon cockpit that houses all the cables, providing a clean front end and optimising aerodynamics, stiffness, and ergonomics.

The build continues with the reliable electric shifting performance of the SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2x12 groupset, and SRAM Rival AXS hydraulic brakes with 160/140mm disc rotors for reliable stopping power.

Elsewhere, the Proper Advanced Pro is equipped with Giant's SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc Wheel System, designed for an optimal balance between rolling resistance and aerodynamic performance. The carbon fibre wheelset is paired with Giant Low Friction Hubs and Giant Gavia Course 1 tyres, which are tubeless-ready.

Save £1,900 Giant Propel Advanced Pro 0: was £6,299 now £4,399 at Cyclestore The Propel Advanced Pro 0 model is the same bike as the SRAM version above, with all the same details, but rolls on different tyres. The headline difference here is the top-tier Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, which adds to the price tag significantly. However, now with 30% off and a £1,900 discount, it warrants serious consideration. It comes in another eye-catching Gloss Mercury colour and sizes from S-L.

If you prefer Shimano, Cyclestore is also offering the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 0 at a discounted price of £4,399.00, down from £ 6,299.00, representing a significant £1,900 discount. This model features Shimano Ultegra Di2 electric shifting.

The bike build is the same as the SRAM-equipped version, with different tyres, and the higher-end Shimano groupset makes the difference in the cost. However, it's still an outstanding price with the 30% off.

These deals are currently only available in the UK, but for our friends across the pond or other regions, see below for the best Giant bike deals, including the Propel Advanced Pro in your territory.