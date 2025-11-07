The Trek Émonda is synonymous with being one of the lightest road bikes available, and at one point, the carbon-framed Émonda was among the lightest production bikes on the market. The Émonda is now a discontinued offering, as Trek joins the majority of bike brands in streamlining their road race bike offerings into one model, with Trek focusing all its efforts on the Madone Gen 8.

This means the last Émonda standing on the brand's website, the aluminium-framed Trek Émonda ALR 5, is currently discounted by $500, bringing its price down from the list price of $2,499.99 to just $1,999.93. This makes the Émonda ALR 5 a bargain buy, offering a very appealing price-to-performance ratio. With Black Friday fast approaching, this Trek bike deal is sure to be a popular choice.

For UK shoppers, you can grab an equally good deal, as Balfes Bikes has the Trek Émonda ALR 5 discounted by 29% to just £1,499, a £601 saving on the £2,100 RRP. Sizing is again limited.

The Émonda ALR 5 aluminium frame is available in either the Slate Prismatic/Black Prismatic Fade or Crimson to Carmine colourways. The spec features Shimano 105 drivetrain and braking. The Émonda ALR also rolls on in-house brand Bontrager Paradigm SL wheels paired with Bontrager R1 tyres.

The Trek Émonda ALR 5 is available in the Crimson to Carmine frame colour. The spec features the Shimano 105 mechanical groupset, with in-house Bontrager wheels, tyres, and finishing kit.

The best aluminium road bikes can deliver much of the same performance as a carbon bike, at a fraction of the cost. The Trek Émonda ALR 5 received a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our aluminium bike buying guide, and with a claimed weight of just 8.98kg, it is notably lighter than rival bikes.

In fact, it was the lightest of the bikes tested, and aluminium bikes like the Canyon Endurace 7 weighed in at 9.25kg, and the ever-popular Specialized Allez Sport tipped the scales at 9.56kg. The Trek Émonda's carbon-framed sibling, the SL 7, weighs approximately 7.9kg, depending on the specifications, and costs around $3,000 more.

With its racing pedigree, our expert tester Stefan Abram believed the Trek Émonda ALR 5 was not only the lightest but also had the most aggressive geometry (a rarity at this price point) among the bikes tested. The ALR 5 also features a high-quality specification and Trek’s ‘Invisible Weld Technology’, which is undeniably impressive, making the alloy frame look smooth and sleek and easily mistaken for carbon.

