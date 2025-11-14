The Canyon Ultimate CFR might just be the ultimate all-around race machine from Canyon, and one of the best road bikes we have tested here at Cycling Weekly. Canyon says the Ultimate CFR is developed by industry-leading engineers, built with the finest materials, and is a pro-level bike that redefines the meaning of world-class racing performance – superbly capable on the flat, and excelling in the hills, both up and down.

In our Canyon Ultimate review, super bike tester Joe Baker awarded the Canyon a 4.5 out of 5-star score, highlighting its impressive blend of low weight, high stiffness, and some aero details, which, in his trusted opinion, made it a reliable choice for racers and enthusiasts alike.

Joe also noted the value for money the Ultimate offered when compared to other big-name brands. In its Black Friday Sale, Canyon has discounted the Ultimate CFR Dura-Ace Di2 to $7,699, an incredible $2,800 off the RRP of $10,499.

Save 27% ($2,800) Canyon Ultimate CFR Di2: was $10,499 now $7,699 at Canyon The Canyon Ultimate CFR Di2, available at this Black Friday 2025 price, boasts a seriously impressive spec, making it a bargain buy. Featuring what Canyon says is advanced lightweight engineering, the latest 5th-generation Ultimate carbon frame is lightweight and offers top-end stiffness levels. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 adds to the drool-worthy spec for the groupset and braking. The CFR Di2 rolls on a DT Swiss PRC 1100 Dicut Mon Chasseral wheelset paired with Schwalbe Pro One TT tyres. This discount is only available in the CFR Stealth colour and sizes XS, S, M, and L.

This Black Friday price, although still hefty, could be seen as a bargain buy when it's compared to our best road bike, and Race Bike of the Year 2024 winner, the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8. The Dura-Ace Di2 version of the Tarmac SL8 currently retails for a staggering $13,500.

Of course, the SL8 sets the standard and, without a doubt, offers a more aerodynamic performance than the Ultimate. However, with a $5,801 price difference, the Ultimate has to be worthy of serious consideration for anyone in the superbike market looking for a bargain Black Friday 2025 cycling deal.

The Ultimate CFR features Canyon's latest generation aero cockpit with simple height and width adjustment. (Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon also offers free US shipping, and you can grab a further 5% off when you sign up for the Canyon Newsletter.

