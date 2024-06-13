We rode over 2000 kilometres in order to crown our Race Bike of the Year

We test race machines from Specialized, Giant, Canyon, Enve and more...but which superbike came out on top?

Three cyclists riding Cycling Weeky's Race Bike of the Year contenders
After countless hours in the saddle, rigorous scrutiny, and extensive deliberation among the Cycling Weekly Team, we're ready to crown the 2024 Race Bike of the Year.

Before we reveal our top picks, let's explore our stringent selection and testing criteria, providing context for the ever-evolving landscape of modern race bikes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Frame Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8Enve MeleeGiant TCR Advanced SL 0Factor 02 VAMLook Blade 795 RSWilier Filante SLRVan Rysel RCR ProMerida Scultura 9000Canyon Ultimate CFR
Frame weight (claimed)685g 850g690g730g940g830g790g822g762g
Bike weight (on test)6.68kg7.56kg6.42kg6.32kg7.48kg7.44kg7.28kg7.55kg6.85kg
Stack544mm539mm545mm552mm549mm538mm546mm557mm560mm
Reach384mm386mm388mm381mm391mm388mm388.2mm395mm393mm
Head angle73º72.4º73º72.5º73º72.5º73º73.5º73.25º
BB drop72mm73mm69.5mm70mm70mmRow 6 - Cell 6 67mm66mm73mm
Wheelbase978mm991mm980mm985mm987mm990mm986mm990mm998mm
Chainstays410mm410mm405mm405mm410mm408mm410mm408mm410mm
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top model Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8Enve MeleeGiant TCR Advanced SL 0Factor 02 VAMLook Blade 795 RSWilier Filante SLRVan Rysel RCR ProMerida Scultura 9000Canyon Ultimate CFR
Price£12,000 / $14,500£10,400 / $10,645 £11,999 / $12,750£11,999 / $12,999£11,237 / $11,000£12,890 / $13,700 with Dura-Ace Di2£9,000 / $10,999£12,890£9,999 / $9,699
GroupsetSRAM Red AXS / Shimano Dura-Ace Di2Shimano Ultegra SRAM Red AXS Quarq power meter / Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FC-9200P power meterSRAM Red AXS / Shimano Dura-Ace Di2Campagnolo Super Record EPSCampagnolo Super Record Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 & R9200-P power meter SRAM Force AXSSRAM Red AXS
WheelsRoval Rapide CLX 11 Tubeless 51mmENVE SES 3.4 CADEX 40 Max Hookless carbonBlack Inc 28//33Corima 47mm MCC Evo TubelessWilier SLR42KC Carbon Swiss Side Hadron² 500 Ultimate wheels 50mmReynolds BL 46 Pro DBZipp 353 NSW Hookless
TiresS-Works Turbo Rapidair 2BR 26mmENVE SES 29mmGiant Gavia Course 0 Tubeless 28mm (effective)TBCContental GP5000 25mmVittoria Corsa Pro 28mmContinental GP 5000s 28mmContinental GP 5000s 28mmPirelli P Zero Race TLR Classic 30mm
HandlebarsRoval Rapide CockpitENVE In-Route Aero cockpit Contact SLRBlack IncLook Combo Aero Carbon Filante carbonDEDA X VR cockpit Merida Team SL 1P CockpitCanyon CP0018 Aerocockpit Carbon
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Entry model Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 Specialized Tarmac SL8 ExpertEnve Melee Frameset onlyGiant TCR AdvancedFactor 02 VAM UltegraLook Blade 795 RS RivalWilier Filante SLR Ultegra / ForceVan Rysel RCR Pro RivalMerida Scultura 9000 UltegraCanyon Ultimate CFR Dura-Ace
Price£6,000 / $6,500£5,300 / $5,500£2,699 / $3,000£9,999 / $9,999£6,309 /$7,300£9,710 £4,500£5,950£9,299 / $9,699
WheelsRoval C38N/AGiant p-R2 Wheelset alloyBlack Inc 28//33Look R 38 Carbon Tubeless rimsWilier SLR42KC Carbon Zipp 303Reynolds AERO 46DBDT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut DB
TiresS-Works Turbo 26mmN/Aiant Gavia Course 1 Tubeless 25mm (28mm effective)28mm (effective)TBCHutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready 25mmVittoria Corsa Pro 28mmMichelin Power Cup 28mmContinental GP 5000s 28mmSchwalbe Pro One TT 28mm
HandlebarsSpecialized Expert Shallow Drop AlloyENVE In-Route Aero cockpit ContactTBCLook ADH 1.2 Carbon Filante carbonDEDA Superzero RS carbon Merida Team SL 1P CockpitCanyon CP0018 Aerocockpit Carbon

