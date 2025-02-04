WorldTour bikes 2025: our guide to the most awesome tech in the pro peloton

The issue of who rides what at the start of each WorldTour season is sometimes described as a sponsors' merry-go-round. However, it’s been a pretty sedate ride in recent times, and this year is no different.

Rather than hopping on and off, supplies have tended to stay put, likely tied in by longer contracts. That means a familiar look for many teams, with only a change in the colours of the kit to suggest a new season, and with it, new possibilities.

Of course, for some, continuity is the order of the day. Team UAE behind the inimitable Tadej Pogačar, will look to assert their dominance once again, but will have an additional Colnago race bike at their disposal, the Y1Rs. Mathieu van der Poel will look for another Classics double, with his trusted Canyon along for the ride, while Primož Roglič, aboard his Red Bull-adorned Tarmac SL8, could make history in becoming the first man to win five Vuelta titles .

In the race for groupset dominance, Shimano reigns but Sram continues to grow its share. And it’s welcome back to Campagnolo, suppliers to Cofidis for the season ahead.

UCI WorldTour teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck / Fenix-Deceuninck

Mathieu van der Poel will be looking for another Classics double. (Image credit: Alpecin-Deceuninck / Canyon)

Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax CFR

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace

The Belgian outfit will once again look to both the Classics and the Grand Tours for success, with the imposing one-two punch of Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen at their disposal on the men's side.

For both teams, much of the racing will be done on the Canyon Aeroad CFR, equipped like last year with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and C50/60 wheels. There’s continuity in the Selle Italia saddles and Elite bottles and cages, with the only change for the new season being a switch from Vittoria to Pirelli tyres.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

A stunning, contemporary take on Celeste paintwork for team Arkéa-B&B Hotels. (Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Frameset: Bianchi Specialissima RC / Oltre RC / Aquila (TT)

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Vision

While the team from Renns remains distinctly Gallic in its line-up, with some 15 French riders signed up to race in 2025, the bikes are not. Instead, they draw on several iconic Italian brands. Once again they’ll be racing on Bianchi framesets, in the shape of the aero OItre RC, the lightweight Specialissima RC and the Aqulia for time trials, as well as Vittoria tyres, Selle Italia saddles and Elite bottles and cages. However, the ubiquitous Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, along with Vision cockpits and wheels prevent it from being an all-Italian affair.

Bahrain Victorious

Bahrain Victorious are yet another team racing with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets. (Image credit: Bahrain Victorious / Merida)

Frameset: Merida Reacto Team / Scultura Team / Time Warp TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Vision

While the Baharain team did post two top-10 finishes in the Grand Tours last year - Antonio Tiberi at the Giro and Santiago Buitrago at the Tour - they’ll be hoping to improve on their 13 wins for the season. While the team has seen some changes, most notably the departure of the veteran Wout Poels to the XDS Astana outfit, the bikes remain much the same. That means they’ll have the full suite of Merida race bikes to choose from, all equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets. Elsewhere they’ll be using Vision wheels and cockpit, notably the Metro 5D ACR EVO, Continental tyres and Prologo saddles.

Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto

The team will be racing on Canyon’s Aeroad CFR and Ultimate CFR framesets, with the Shiv used for TTs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax CF SLX TT

Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

Wheels: Zipp

You don’t need Sherlock Holmes to figure out the makeup of the Canyon/SRAM team’s bikes. They are racing on a choice of Canyon’s Aeroad CFR and Ultimate CFR framesets, with the Shiv used for time trials. SRAM’s 12-speed wireless groupset, Red AXS, will take care of the shifting and braking across all three models. Elsewhere the team, which features Zoe Backstedt and the newly signed Cecille Uttrup Ludwig, will be using Schwalbe tyres, Ergon saddles and Time pedals.

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Wheels are from Orbea's sister brand OQUO. (Image credit: Ceratizit-WNT / Sprint Cycling Agency)

Frameset: Orbea Orca / Aero / Ordu TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: OQUO

With the Lotto Cycling Team no longer racing at the WorldTour level, it’s left to the Ceratizit team to ensure that Orbea bikes are still represented on the sport’s biggest stage. The Basque-based manufacturer supplies not just its suite of race bikes - the Orca, the Aero and the Ordu - but also provides the wheels courtesy of its in-house OQUO brand. Elsewhere the team will be riding Vittoria tyres, Prologo saddles and Wahoo pedals and computers.

Cofidis

The Cofidis Look 795 Blade RS team bike, now shod with Vittoria tyres (Image credit: Cofidis / Look / Campagnolo)

Frameset: Look 795 Blade RS / 796 Monoblade TT

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Campagnolo

Cofidis welcomes Campagnolo back to the WorldTour peloton with the Lille-based team signed up to use the Italian manufacturer's Super Record EPS wireless groupset and its wheels, which include the Bora Ultra WTO. They'll be hoping the change is reflected in their fortunes on the road; last year they managed just five victories all year. However, an early stage win for Bryan Coquard at the Tour down Under shows they are already off the mark for 2025.

They’ve also switched from Michelin tyres to Vittoria. The bikes however remain the same, with Look’s 795 Blade RS the weapon of choice for daily use, while its Monoblade model will be used against the clock. Elsewhere they’ll be using Selle Italia saddles, Look pedals and Elite bottles and cages.

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale Team

Frameset: Van Rysel RCR Pro / RCR-F / XCR TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Swiss Side

The A2GR squad raced last year on one of the peloton’s most talked about bikes, the Van Rysel RCR Pro. They ended the season with an impressive 30 victories, more than tripling the previous season’s tally. They’ll be hoping that the addition of another bike to the line-up, the aero-enhanced RCR-F, will yield similar exposure and results.

Aside from the team’s expanding quiver, the list of suppliers remains largely the same. The Van Rysel bikes will be adorned with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset as well as wheels from aero experts, SwissSide. Bars and stems come courtesy of Deda Elementi, with Fizik providing the saddles and Continental the tyres.

EF Education-EasyPost

Always a colourful proposition, a Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB71 in EF Education-EasyPost livery (Image credit: EF Education - EasyPost / The Grubers)

Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB71 / SystemSix Hi-Mod / SuperSlice TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Vision

The US-based team is always a colourful proposition, thanks in large part to the vibrant livery that adorns bike and kit, but enhanced too by the plucky nature of riders such as Richard Carapaz and Ben Healy.

They’ll go again this year with a few new names thrown into the mix, including the Classics expert Kasper Asgreen, but riding the same model of bikes. Once again they’ll have the choice of Cannondale’s racing suite, in the shape of the SuperSix Evo LAB71 all-rounder, the aero SystemSix Hi-Mod and the SuperSlice TT machine. All three will be equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Vision wheels and cockpit, Vittoria tyres and Prologo saddles. Other suppliers include Tacx bottles and cages and Wahoo, who provide both the Speedplay pedals and the team’s bike computers.

Groupama-FDJ / FDJ-Suez

Groupama-FDJ / FDJ-Suez will be running Miche wheels this year, a Wilier subsidiary brand. (Image credit: Groupama FDJ / Wilier)

Frameset: Wilier Triestina Filante SLR / Verticale SLR / Supersonica SLR

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Miché

The headliner here is the introduction of Miché wheels into the WorldTour peloton, with the French team swapping Shimano hoops for the Italian brand that’s owned by its bike supplier, Wilier.

As for the bikes, the likes of David Gadu, Remi Cavagna. Vittoria Guazzini and Elise Chabbey will likely spend much of the year on the Filante SLR, while the Verticale will be on call for the mountain stages and the Supersonica reserved for TT duties. Elsewhere it’s the same as last year, which means Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Continental tyres and Prologo saddles.

Human Powered Health

The aero-enhanced Factor Ostro VAM, with SRAM Red AXS groupset and Black Inc wheels. (Image credit: Human Powered Health)

Frameset: Factor Ostro VAM / 02 VAM / Hanzo TT

Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

Wheels: Black Inc

Like last year the Human Powered Health team will be riding Factor bikes, splitting time between the aero-enhanced Ostro VAM, the lightweight 02 VAM and the Hanzo for time trials. They’ll also be using Factor’s in-house brand Black Inc for wheels and handlebars. The groupset comes courtesy of SRAM, in the shape of Red AXS, while tyres are supplied by Vittoria and saddles by Selle Italia.

Ineos Grenadiers

Lot's of changes at Ineos Grenadiers but the bikes remain largely the same. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F / Bolide F (TT)

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano / Princeton Carbonworks

While the Grenadiers may have lost Tom Pidcock and Ethan Hayter, the bikes remain the same. The British team have become synonymous with the Pinarello Dogma, and this year they’ll again be racing on the Dogma F, with the Bolide F used for time trials. The continuity extends to the components.

Each bike is equipped with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, a choice of Shimano and Princeton CarbonWorks wheels, a MOST cockpit, Conti tyres and Prologo saddles.

Intermarché-Wanty

Intermarché-Wanty will be racing on Hutchinson rubber, it's the first time the tyre brand has appeared at WorldTour level. (Image credit: INTERMARCHE@cyclingmedia_agency)

Frameset: Cube Litening Aero C:68X / Litening Air C:68X / Aerium

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Newmen

For the Belgian team, it’s largely a case of ‘as you were’, with the exception of tyres. Continental has been replaced by Hutchinson with the team likely to race on the French-made Blackbird Racing Lab model.

Elsewhere they’ll again be riding on the combination of Cube’s Litening Aero and Air C:68X models, with the Aerium ready for those stages raced against the clock. The bikes are equipped with Shimano’s top-tier Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Newmen wheels and Prologo saddles.

Lidl-Trek

The instantly recognisable Trek Madone SLR, in familiar Lidl-Trek livery (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

Frameset: Trek Madone SLR/ Trek Speed Concept (TT)

Groupset: SRAM RED AXS

Wheels: Bontrager

Another team staying true to both their equipment and colours of 2024 is the Lidl-Trek outfit. And I’m not upset about it either - Lidl-Trek has to be one of the hottest liveries in cycling right now.

The 2nd ranked women’s and 3rd ranked men’s teams head into 2025 with the same setup as last year. The likes of Jasper Stuyven and Mads Pedersen will once again challenge the classics on the new Madone SLR all-rounder, while Anna Henderson and young gun Izzy Sharp will tackle time trials aboard the Speed Concept.

Keeping things American, SRAM will provide RED AXS groupsets, with the only deviation from the USA being Pirelli tyres.

Movistar Team

Movistar Team riders will be rolling on a potent mix of Canyon, SRAM and Zipp (Image credit: Movistar)

Frameset: Canyon Aeroad/ Canyon Ultimate/ Canyon Speedmax (TT)

Groupset: SRAM RED AXS

Wheels: Zipp

2024 was a relatively quiet year for the men’s and women’s Movistar teams, but 2025 is already showing promise. With an impressive breakthrough win from 18-year-old Cat Ferguson in late 2024, and an early victory for Javier Romo at the Tour Down Under already this year, it could be the start of a stronger season. And they’ll be chasing those wins on the same bikes as last year.

Both teams will continue using the full range of Canyon bikes - the Aeroad, Ultimate, and Speedmax - equipped with SRAM Red groupsets for the fifth consecutive year. They’ll roll on SRAM subsidiary Zipp wheelsets fitted with Continental tyres, and Fizik saddles remain part of the setup, with Time pedals sticking around for a second year.

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 with Roval wheels is the team's sole road bike. (Image credit: Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe)

Frameset: Specialized S-works Tarmac/ Specialized Shiv TT

Groupset: SRAM RED AXS

Wheels: Roval

Last year, Red Bull completed its acquisition of the Bora-Hansgrohe WorldTour team, bringing fresh funding and a stronger presence to 2024’s fifth-ranked squad. Thanks to the cash injection, the team has even launched a new U23 development program, with all outfits riding Specialized equipment.

Bora-Hansgrohe is sticking with Specialized for 2024 but simplifying things by using just two bikes. The S-Works Tarmac SL8 will serve as their sole road racing machine, while the Shiv TT is tasked with handling the flat-out efforts in time trials.

This is also the first mention of SRAM on our list, as they’ll provide Bora-Hansgrohe with their Red AXS 12-speed wireless shifting system. Rounding out the build are Roval wheels and finishing kits from Specialized’s in-house brand.

Roland Cycling Team

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F / Dogma X / Bolide F TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Vision

The Swiss outfit will be racing on Pinarello’s Dogma F, with the X and its 35mm tyre clearance available for cobbled races should they require it and the Bolide reserved for time trials. Pinarello’s in-house component brand MOST provides the components, including the cockpit, while Pirelli and Selle Italia continue the Italian theme, supplying the tyres and saddles respectively. Roland are one of ten teams on the Women’s WorldTour who’ll be using Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

Soudal Quick-Step / AG Insurance

Soudal Quick-Step / AG Insurance are also using the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, this time with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frameset: Specialized S-works Tarmac/ Specialized Shiv TT

Groupset: SRAM RED AXS

Wheels: Roval

Soudal Quickstep is another team that has seen some rather high profile transfers over the last few months, loosing Julian Alaphilippe, and welcoming the likes of Ethan Hayter, and Max Schachmann for the new year.

What hasn’t changed for either Soudal Quickstep or their women’s counterpart AG Insurance, is their bikes. After signing a six year deal with Specialized back in 2021, Remco Evenepoel will be challenging Tadej Pogacar aboard a Specialized S-works SL8 in 2025. The furiously fast Belgian will have access to the Shiv TT on time trial days, with both road and TT setups being clad with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

Specialized once again take care of the finishing kit, with wheels, tyres, cockpits and saddles all kept in house.

Team Picnic PostNL

Lapierre is back in the WorldTour, Team Picnic PostNL will be riding the all-new Aircode Xelius this season. (Image credit: Picnic PostNL / Tornanti)

Frameset: Lapierre Xelius DRS/ Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (TT)

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Miche

As well as having perhaps the quirkiest name in the WorldTour, Picnic Post-NL also have some brand-new bikes for the 2025 season.

After falling out of the WorldTour in 2024, Lapierre is back in both the men’s and women’s top division thanks to the Dutch team, who will ride the all-new Aircode Xelius for the 2025 season.

Their bikes will be finished with Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Vittoria tyres and Prologo finishing kit.

Team Jayco AlUla / Liv AlUla Jayco

The visually striking Jayco Alula Giant Propel (Image credit: Team Jayco Alula)

Frameset: Giant TCR Advanced SL/ Giant Propel Advanced SL/ Giant Trinity Advanced SL (TT)

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Cadex

The Australian WorldTour teams, Jayco AlUla and Liv Jayco AlUla, head into 2025 with what might just be the sharpest kit in the peloton, thanks to MAAP. The brand’s debut at WorldTour level has made waves in the cycling scene, with its striking purple design even extending to the teams’ Giant bikes.

The men’s team will be riding the Giant TCR, Propel, and the all-new Trinity this season, while the women’s squad will use the Liv Langma for road races and the Trinity for time trials.

Like in 2024, all bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace shifting, Continental tyres, and wheels and finishing kits courtesy of Giant’s in-house brand, Cadex.

Team SD Worx-Protime

It's Specialized all the way for Team SD Worx-Protime (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frameset: Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Roubaix SL8 / Shiv TT

Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

Wheels: Roval

The biggest offseason change for the SD Worx team is the loss of Demi Vollering to the FDJ squad. As for the team’s equipment, it remains the same as last year, with Specialized providing the bulk of the gear. Again they’ll be using the Tarmac SL8 for the majority of races as well as Specialized tyres and saddles and Roval wheels and bars.

Team Visma | Lease a bike

Jonas Vingegaard and teammates will continue riding Cervélo bikes this year (Image credit: Visma Lease a Bike / Fiets)

Frameset: Cervelo S5/ Cervelo R5/ Cervelo P5 (TT)

Groupset: SRAM RED AXS

Wheels: Reserve

While headline components remain unchanged in the Visma-Lease-a-bike camp, the Dutch super team has given us a sneak peak at some new kit for the coming season.

The men’s ‘best of the rest’ ranked team and the women’s WorldTour squad will continue riding Cervélo bikes this year. SRAM is back on shifting duties with its RED AXS wireless groupset, while wheelsets come from Cervélo’s subsidiary, Reserve.

Vittoria tyres and Prologo saddles are staying put, but Jonas Vingegaard has teased some new Oakley sunglasses on the team’s Instagram - so keep an eye out for those!

UAE Team Emirates XRG / UAE Team ADQ

Based on looks alone, the new Colnago Y1RS aero bike has endured a mixed reaction (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Frameset: Colnago Y1RS/ Colnago V4RS/ Colnago TT1

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Enve

UAE Emirates may still be riding the same brand of bikes in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped their new team bikes from causing quite the stir in the cycling world.

We are, of course, talking about the brand new Colnago Y1RS aero bike, which both men’s and women’s teams will have access to throughout the 2025 season. The new aero bike hopes to make World Champion Tadej Pogacar even faster this year, with a futuristic-looking design that not all Colnago fans were too happy about…

The team will still use the V4RS for climbing days, and the TT1 time trial bike for races against the clock.

All bikes will remain shod with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Enve wheels, Prologo saddles and Continental tyres.

Uno-X Mobility

Ridley’s brand-new Noah Fast aero bike. Note the unconventional, elongated head tube. (Image credit: Uno-X / Ridley)

After Lotto Destiny was relegated in 2022, Ridley has only remained at pro continental level for the last couple of years, but in 2025, they are returning to the WorldTour.

The Belgian brand will be ridden by UNO-X Mobility this season, after the Danish squad parted ways with Dare bikes at the end of last year. The team will have access to Ridley’s brand-new Noah Fast aero bike, equipped with DT Swiss wheels, Continental tyres, and Prologo saddles.

For the steeper days, the team will switch to the Falcn RS, while time trials will be handled by the Dean Fast

XDS Astana Team

High performance, low price. The Astana XDS X-Lab bike is whipping up a similar level of hysteria as last year's Van Rysel RCR Pro. (Image credit: Astana XDS)

Frameset: X-lab AD9/ X-Lab RT9

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Vision

And finally, is this the equivalent of the Decathlon AG2R story but for 2025?

Astana has made a bold move for the new season, parting ways with Wilier bikes and switching to a relatively unknown brand - until now. XDS Carbon Tech, headquartered in China’s carbon fibre hub of Shenzhen, invested in Astana last year, and for 2025, the team will ride their X-Lab AD9 and RT9 road bikes. While untested by mainstream cycling media, these bikes are generating buzz as an intriguing prospect, aiming to undercut rivals on price - much like Decathlon’s RCR Pro.

Prologo saddles, Vision components, Shimano groupsets, and Continental tyres all remain, so at least the contact points will feel familiar for the riders