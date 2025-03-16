'My biggest victory' - Juan Ayuso seals Tirreno-Adriatico overall, as Jonathan Milan sprints to victory on stage 7

Spaniard looks ahead to Giro d'Italia after claiming second GC victory of his career

Juan Ayuso holding a golden trident
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG) secured the second GC victory of his career on Sunday, wrapping up the overall at the seven-day Tirreno-Adriatico.

The final stage was won by Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in a sprint finish in San Benedetto del Tronto, where the race closed on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like