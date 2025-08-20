'Volunteers are not looking to be sued, they are looking to help others' – Cycling club and CTT cleared of liability after rider hit by car driver during time trial

Case brought against Ferryhill Wheelers fails, in boost for domestic racing

Cycling Time Trials (CTT) has supported and welcomed a legal judgement, handed down in June, which ruled that a County Durham-based club was not responsible for a collision with a motor vehicle that left a time triallist with serious injuries. The verdict comes as a boost for domestic racing and cycling clubs.

In Raymond Fell v Ben Hetherington and Ferryhill Wheelers, Mr. Justice Ritchie confirmed that time trialling is an activity for the benefit of the cycling members of society, and that CTT and Ferryhill Wheelers were not at fault for the incident.

