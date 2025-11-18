'I want to find the joy in sport again' – French WorldTour pro retires at 24

WorldTour rider Hugo Toumire has announced his retirement from professional cycling at the age of 24.

The Frenchman joined Cofidis as a trainee in 2021, and spent four seasons with the squad at cycling’s highest level, racing the Giro d’Italia in 2023.

In recent years, however, he has struggled for form, and this September underwent surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis, a condition that restricts blood flow to the legs.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Toumire wrote that he didn’t want “to delve into the many reasons that led me to this choice”.

“Rather [I want] to thank those who have been there for me through the good and difficult times,” he wrote.

“Cycling was a very nice adventure for 14 years, roaming the roads. I leave the sport enriched by these experiences, glad to have lived all of them... and today, simply happy to stop.”

He added: “From now on I want to find the joy in sport again, and try out new, slightly crazy challenges.”

The 24-year-old’s next undertaking, he revealed, will be trail running. “Again, thank you for everything and I’ll see you soon for new adventures,” he wrote.

Toumire emerged as a promising rider when, aged only 19, he placed fifth at the 2021 Tour de l’Avenir, competing against riders three years older than him. He joined Cofidis immediately afterwards, and has since raced some of the top WorldTour races, including: the Critérium du Dauphiné, Il Lombardia and the Giro d’Italia, in which he finished 82nd in 2023.

Toumire failed to finish nine of his 27 race days this past season. His last event was the French National Road Championships in June, which he did not complete.

Cofidis are set to be relegated from the WorldTour, subject to confirmation, after failing to gather enough UCI points to finish in the top-19 teams over the last three-year cycle. The team parted ways with its manager, Cédric Vasseur, in September this year, hiring Raphaël Jeune, the former sports marketing manager at bike brand Look, in his place.

Toumire is not the only Cofidis rider to retire this year. In June, 27-year-old Eddy Finé was forced to cut his career short on medical advice, having undergone three surgeries to treat iliac artery endofibrosis.

Thirty-four-year-old Anthony Perez, a six-time Tour de France starter, also announced his retirement after 10 years with the squad.