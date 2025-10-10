The Friday Cycling Quiz: How well do you know ... Il Lombardia?

Tadej Pogačar heads to Il Lombardia this weekend aiming to win his fifth consecutive title at the final Monument of the season. If he does, and who would bet against him, he'll step up to the top of the stats table and share the honour of being a five-time winner with a true Italian legend.



Fausto Coppi is the only rider to have won the race of the falling leaves five times, just one reason Il Campionissimo (the champion of champions) is still thought of as the greatest Italian cyclist of all time.

For all the info you need for the one-day race that winds it's way around the picturesque Lombardy region in northern Italy, taking in the roads around Lake Como, check out our preview.

To test your knowledge of the race that brings the curtain down on the European road race scene, take our quiz below and find out if you're a monumental cycling know-it-all or a Lombardia luddite.