The Friday Cycling Quiz: How well do you know ... Il Lombardia?

The final monument of the season has a rich history dating back over 100 years, but how much do you know about this Italian one-day classic?

Tadej Pogačar at 2024 Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Richardson's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar heads to Il Lombardia this weekend aiming to win his fifth consecutive title at the final Monument of the season. If he does, and who would bet against him, he'll step up to the top of the stats table and share the honour of being a five-time winner with a true Italian legend.

Fausto Coppi is the only rider to have won the race of the falling leaves five times, just one reason Il Campionissimo (the champion of champions) is still thought of as the greatest Italian cyclist of all time.

For all the info you need for the one-day race that winds it's way around the picturesque Lombardy region in northern Italy, taking in the roads around Lake Como, check out our preview.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1