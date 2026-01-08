New 'Hydromount' strap-on from Tailfin – clever design for the thirstiest bikepackers

Adventure riding is like a kind of Jenga, where you have to balance everything you need on just a few points on your bicycle. This strap-on solution promises to add practicality to any bike.

Andy Carr's avatar
By
published
Various studio shots of Tailfin&#039;s hydromount on a gravel bike
(Image credit: Tailfin)

Tailfin is a British design company specialising in "high-performance bikepacking equipment that allows cyclists to create incredible adventures."

With an extensive range of products that consistently receive strong reviews here at Cycling Weekly, Tailfin is one of those rare brands that genuinely delivers on its brand promise.

Need space on your bike for a can of Fanta, or even a tube of Pringles? Enter Tailfin's newest solution, the HydroMount. This tiny yet versatile mount allows riders to run water bottles, cargo cages, and more, anywhere on their bike frame – no bottle bosses required. It essentially adds new bosses wherever you want them.

With a retail price of just £20 / $28 / €25 (2-strap Base version) and £25 / $35 / €30 (3-strap Full version), the HydroMount is Tailfin’s lowest-priced product to date. The company says it hopes this will "open the brand to everyday riders, commuters, gravel riders, and bikepackers alike."

Various studio shots of Tailfin&#039;s hydromount on a gravel bike

(Image credit: Tailfin)

Where many strap-on solutions look improvised, unstable, and risk damaging frames, the HydroMount builds on Tailfin's proven V-Mount technology to deliver a clean, purpose-built alternative that it claims, looks and performs like an integrated part of the bike.

When the press release landed, we were struck by the photography, which showed just how many bottles one bike could carry.

Overkill? Perhaps for the road. But if the device holds a bottle (or other items) securely and doesn't damage your paint, this is a welcome solution to the problem many face on long trips: being unable to fit anything else on their setup. It might also be especially useful for making a standard road bike or all road model that little bit more practical.

The device has a load capacity of 1kg with two straps or 1.5kg with three, and uses standard 64mm bottle cage mounting holes. This allows you to fit your choice of bottle cage, boss-mounted luggage, a bento box, or whatever else might fit.

All Tailfin products come with a 5-year warranty and they also offer a crash replacement discount of 30% should the worst happen.

We have a HydroMount in hand and I've been riding it on my gravel test bikes since Christmas; so far, it has worked flawlessly. I will compile a full review in the next couple of weeks and provide an update after thorough testing.

Various studio shots of Tailfin&#039;s hydromount on a gravel bike

(Image credit: Tailfin)
Andy Carr
Andy Carr
Cycling Weekly Tech Editor

Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.

Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.

