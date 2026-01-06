'A true hill-climbing boot camp' - a guide to exploring England's North Pennines by bike

It’s hard to pick a favourite part of the UK, but if I were forced to choose, I’m pretty sure it’d be the North Pennines - the rugged upland area straddling County Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria, between the Lake District to the west and the Yorkshire Dales to the south. It’s a magical place that feels untouched, wild and enticing, and it’s packed with climbs of every flavour: long and shallow, short and savage, one after another in relentless succession. There are more killer ascents concentrated here than almost anywhere else in the country - up, down, and up again - a true hill-climbing boot camp.

They may not be quite as brutal as the giants of our previous two ‘Ultimate Climbs Guide’ editions, the Conwy Valley or the North York Moors, but they come close. Case in point: the dreaded, wind-lashed Chapel Fell which, despite the godly name, is evil by nature, with a devilish headwind always waiting. And then there’s the silence. It’s so still it feels like riding through the set of 28 Days Later - except instead of zombies, it’s just you, the road, and a few wandering sheep in some of the most achingly beautiful scenery in Britain.

For this feature, I tackled the shorter of the two routes below, joined by photographer Andy Jones - so it’s this circuit that’s described in greater detail.

Shorter Route: the Weardale Wear-Down

(Image credit: Komoot)

Distance: 84km (52 miles)

Elevation: 2,242m (7,355ft)

Setting off from Stanhope, you’re afforded only about a mile of flat road before you reach the wonderful hairpins of Unthank Bank. This means zero chance for a warm-up before getting stuck into what is an almost unrelenting barrage of climbs. Between Stanhope and Middleton-in-Teesdale, the road rises and falls three times, crossing the stunning Bollihope Common.

Once in Weardale, there’s an all-too-brief passage of relatively flat road before it’s time for the next monster climb, up and across Newbiggin Common. This near-6km ascent kicks up early on, but soon settles to a steadier gradient as you cut through the blissful solitude of the immaculate scenery. The North Pennines never disappoint but under clear skies they excel themselves - there’s genuinely nowhere better to ride in England.

Rolling down the other side of the ridge, you arrive in Westgate to take on the steepest climb of the ride and of the whole area, the dreaded Peat Hill. The sign says 20%, but it’s certainly steeper, especially around the 90° bend as you exit the village, where it ramps up to at least 25%. This abrupt corner is far from the top, and you have to push on for a long way before turning left to descend White Edge and immediately climb back up Middlehope Bank before then dropping once more down Well Bank into Ireshopeburn.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

Turning right here, there’s a brief interlude to the constant climbing and descending, but then the gradient begins to creep up again through Wearhead as you head towards Allenheads. There’s a short kicker with a couple of wonderful hairpins out of Allenheads, after which you can relax for a bit on the long fast descent towards Rookhope.

It’s time for Cuthbert’s Hill - not the steepest but the most exquisitely quiet road. Once over the top, the passage between here and Blanchland is simply sensational. If I ever find myself on a psychiatrist’s couch being encouraged to find my ‘happy place’, this will be it. It is peace and serenity personified...

Descending from nirvana, it’s time to head to the T-junction just north of Blanchland and turn right back to Stanhope via the 2.5km Bale Hill. This is the final climb, so get it all out of your legs before the long, fast descent through Crawleyside to finish.

LONGER ROUTE: CHAPEL HELL

(Image credit: Komoot)

Distance: 128km (80 miles)

Elevation: 3,051m (10,009ft)

Again starting and finishing in Stanhope, you’re treated to a gentle beginning along the banks of the River Wear before hitting one of the toughest climbs in the UK - a true 10/10 monster, Chapel Fell. An almost inevitable headwind makes life yet harder as you grind up and over England’s highest pass before hurtling down the other side to join the long ascent of Yad Moss to the ski slopes at the top.

Once over the peak, drop down into Alston, where there are many amenities and cafes, perfect for a stop at 42km. From here, it’s on to Nenthead, but instead of climbing the full length of Killhope Cross, the route heads north into even quieter scenery, looping via Allenheads to return to Weardale.

Now it’s time to take on the climb of Well Bank before dropping into Weardale once again to begin the second part of a giant figure of eight. If your legs are complaining, you can turn left and head home. If you want more, which of course you will, ride up Swinhope Head, down into Newbiggin, and turn left up the vicious Miry Lane. Return via Middleton-in-Teesdale and Bollihope Common to finish the ride in Stanhope.

Key Information

Where to stay Stanhope makes for the perfect base, with amenities including a Co-op to fuel your ride. There are numerous cottages and B&Bs in Stanhope and surrounding villages such as Crawleyside.

Food and drink For evening meals, we recommend the Pack Horse Inn and the Grey Bull Bunkhouse in Stanhope. There’s also the Baker’s Loaf, the Pizza Barn and the Roots of India takeaway.

What else to see and do Head to the Durham Dales Centre in Stanhope for local crafts and food, as well as the historic stone bridge across the river Wear. Further afield, there’s the Killhope Lead Mining Museum, the Weardale Railway and the stunning 21m-high High Force waterfall in Forest-in-Teesdale.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

10 best climbs in the North Pennines

1. Chapel Fell

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/6678141

KOM: Andrew Feather, 11.38

QOM: Fiona Snook, 15.31

Length: 3,940m

Elevation: 320m

Average gradient: 8%

Max gradient: 16%

The evil Chapel Fell is a near-4km-long leg destroyer that boasts ramps of 16% and a seemingly permanent headwind. It’s also the highest pass in England at an altitude of 628m.

2. Swinhope Head

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/2046459

KOM: Jack Crook, 15.14

QOM: Josie Rawes, 22.00

Length: 5,497m

Elevation: 318m

Average gradient: 5%

Max gradient: 15%

Chapel Fell’s close neighbour Swinhope Head is longer at 5.5km, but the summit is some 20m lower in altitude and with the extra distance, the climb isn’t as tough on the legs.

3. Peat Hill

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16337663

KOM: Andrew Feather, 9.39

QOM: Olivia French, 13.39

Length: 3,547m

Elevation: 262m

Average gradient: 7%

Max gradient: 25%

This climb is a killer with a truly vicious beginning as it squeezes through the houses in Westgate into a series of 20-25% ramps with ever steeper corners. The final two thirds are pretty gentle.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

4. Cuthbert's Hill

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16337567

KOM: William Marston, 6.48

QOM: Olivia French, 8.39

Length: 2,759m

Elevation: 150m

Average gradient: 5%

Max gradient: 20%

This is my favourite of the climbs in the area, as it just feels so wild and remote. It’s tough, with a maximum gradient of 20% hidden along its near-3km-long narrow scar of twisting tarmac.

5. Bale Hill

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/19601504

KOM: Tom Harcourt, 5.28

QOM: Naomi Palmer, 7.16

Length: 2,471m

Elevation: 190m

Average gradient: 7%

Max gradient: 20%

Bale Hill is a beauty of a road with some killer 20% gradients thrown in. The climbing is split into two halves with a gap in the middle to let you recover before heading onto the summit.

6. Well Bank

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/19601273

KOM: Kiki Savadog, 7.35

QOM: Olivia French, 11.28

Length: 2,263m

Elevation: 213m

Average gradient: 9%

Max gradient: 18%

Another wicked ramp, Well Bank heads up out of Weardale, with nasty 20% slopes and tight bends on its lower slopes before easing into its steady journey to the tranquillity of its summit.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

7. Unthank Bank

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16337692

KOM: Niall Paterson, 7.35

QOM: Olivia French, 10.05

Length: 3,024m

Elevation: 187m

Average gradient: 6%

Max gradient: 17%

Heading south out of Stanhope, Unthank Bank is home to two of the best hairpins in England, and it’s here you’ll find a brace of steep bends that will have you dreaming of the Alps.

Simon Warren Simon Warren is a hill-climb expert best known for his 100 Greatest Climbs series of books.

8. Miry Lane

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16097108

KOM: Tom Harcourt, 3.05

QOM: Naomi Palmer, 4.09

Length: 779m

Elevation: 101m

Average gradient: 12%

Max gradient: 18%

A nasty little road with a demanding 12% average that drags you out of Newbiggin so as to ride the quiet road to Middleton instead of the B6277 - it’s worth making the effort for.

9. Newbiggin Common

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/19601453

KOM: Andrew Feather, 15.31

QOM: Emma Matthews, 20.08

Length: 5,801m

Elevation: 338m

Average gradient: 5%

Max gradient: 10%

Heading north out of Newbiggin, this is another of the giant North Pennine passes. Not as steep or as high as some but with more altitude gain than any others listed here - a real monster.

10. Bollihope Common

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/19601432

KOM: Matthew Holmes, 9.35

QOM: Emel Bagdatlioglu, 12.06

Length: 3,607m

Elevation: 228m

Average gradient: 6%

Max gradient: 20%

This is a sensational road through idyllic rolling grasslands. The route south is my preferred option - with a short 20% ramp and breath taking views all around.