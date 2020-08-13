Best gravel bike tyres: grip and volume for your off-road rides

Gather together a bunch of off-road drop-bar riders and you can guarantee it won’t be long before the conversation turns to gravel tyre choice.

Tread style, 700c or 650b, tubeless set ups or the tan sidewall debate – there’s a lot to take into account when selecting a new set of gravel tyres.

The fact that tyres do wear out means that you get more opportunities to experiment and try different options. Switching between different tubeless set ups might be a bit of a faff, but what works for you might not necessarily be the preference of the next gravel rider.

Regardless of personal taste, there are a few things that everyone wants on their list: puncture protection, grip, low rolling resistance, low weight and good value.

Of course, like anything, it might not be possible to get all of these at once, so a compromise is required, based on your priorities, riding style and conditions.

Our pick of the best gravel tyres

Below is our pick of the best gravel tyres. Read on for more about what you should look for when choosing the best gravel tyre for your bike, the terrain and your riding style.

Donnelly Strada USH

RRP: £65

£65 Review score: 9/10

9/10 Pros: fast rolling, effortless tubeless set up, more grip than you might expect

fast rolling, effortless tubeless set up, more grip than you might expect Cons: carcass isn’t the thickest

carcass isn’t the thickest Sizes: 700c x 40c (tested), 700c x 32c, 650b x 42c/50c

700c x 40c (tested), 700c x 32c, 650b x 42c/50c Tubeless ready: yes

The Strada USH tyres from American brand Donnelly (formerly Clement) definitely sit more towards the smooth and fast end of the off-road tyre spectrum, but these also have some features that help reduce the compromise between speed and grip.

The smooth chevron-patterned central spine sits next to a wider spaced, more pronounced shoulder tread.

The Strada USH stood up well in review, converting to a tubeless set up seamlessly, and excelled when riding at speed across dry, hard packed trails and darting on and off-road. For riders looking to tackle more MTB-esque terrain, a tyre with a bit more bite would be a better option.

Hutchinson Touareg gravel tyres

RRP: £33

£33 Review score: 8/10

8/10 Pros: great grip, confidence inspiring, cheap

great grip, confidence inspiring, cheap Cons: heavier than claimed

heavier than claimed Sizes: 400c x 45c (tested), 700c x 40c, 650b x 47c

400c x 45c (tested), 700c x 40c, 650b x 47c Tubeless ready: yes

Hutchinson’s Touareg gravel tyres have a shallow chevron-style tread down the middle, with intermediate knobs on the shoulders. Larger still, there is a more widely spaced tread next to the sidewalls.

On review, when replacing a set of Schwalbe G-One tyres, we immediately felt more confident on more technical and steep terrain, and these tyres really excelled on dusty dry and chalky surfaces. They’re definitely more for off-road orientated riders seeking to tip the road/off-road balance in favour of trails, but if you’re riding in conditions in the wet and on mud, you might want something with more aggressive tread.

They retail at a very reasonable £33, although the claimed weight was some 80g lighter than we measured in our review.

Bontrager GR2 Team Issue

RRP: £49.99

£49.99 Review score: 9/10

9/10 Pros: fast rolling, good grip, puncture resistant

fast rolling, good grip, puncture resistant Cons: pretty pricey

pretty pricey Sizes: 700c x 40c (tested), 700c x 35c

700c x 40c (tested), 700c x 35c Tubeless ready: yes

Although pretty expensive compared to many other gravel tyres that we’ve reviewed, the performance of the Bontrager GR2 Team Issue tyres was enough for them to score highly. A combination of low rolling resistance, generous grip (especially considering the low profile tread) and great puncture resistance make this tyre is a great choice if you have £100 to spare for a set.

The puncture resistance comes courtesy of Bontrager’s hilariously named ‘Inner Strength’ lightweight nylon insert, which allegedly gives enhanced sidewall protection, proving handy against the worst of the Peak District flinty gravel in our test.

Panaracer Gravelking SK TLC

RRP: £39.99

£39.99 Review score: 10/10

10/10 Pros: fast rolling, good grip and durability

fast rolling, good grip and durability Cons: less suitable for wet mud

less suitable for wet mud Sizes: 700c x 38c (tested), 700c x 35c/43c

700c x 38c (tested), 700c x 35c/43c Tubeless ready: yes

Scoring a mighty 10/10 in our review, the Gravelking SK TLC tyres from Panaracer earned a spot in our Editor’s Choice in 2019. This model is the more aggressive version of the standard Gravelking, with more tread towards the sidewalls to give extra grip.

Used along the centre of the tyre is Panaracer’s ‘Zero Slip Grip Natural Compound’, which is designed to reduce rolling resistance but without the compromise on durability that you can experience with some similar compounds.

The central, mid-profile tread makes this a good choice for rides that take in a lot of road as well as off-road riding. But if you’re riding through pure mud, you’ll need to opt for more aggressive tread.

WTB Nano 40c TCS

RRP: £44.99

£44.99 Sizes: 700c x 40c/2.1″

700c x 40c/2.1″ Tubeless ready: yes

WTB, or Wilderness Trail Bikes, was there at the dawn of mountain biking in the United States, so it’s no surprise that they were one of the few pioneers of gravel tyres too. They’ve got a pretty extensive range of tyres in both 700c and 650b from fat slicks to aggressive tread, and the WTB Nano is one of their best known.

This unique tread is available at either 40c width as a gravel tyre or 2.1″ as an XC 29er MTB tyre. A dashed, flat central ridge is flanked by directional aggressive knobs that offer loads of grip when you come across the inevitable mucky puddle, yet without being sluggish on the road.

Vittoria Terreno Wet G2.0

RRP: £47

£47 Sizes: 700c x 31c/33c/38c

700c x 31c/33c/38c Tubeless ready: yes

Although marketed as a cyclocross tyre, the second generation of the Vittoria Terreno Wet makes for a great winter gravel tyre, especially for bikes where clearance is limited. With widths of 31, 33 and 38c, these fit cross bikes and even some endurance road bikes. Alternatively, they allow you to run your winter tyres with traditional mudguards too.

The aggressive and well-spaced knobs on the Terreno Wet make light work of slippery mud and tricky trails, but at the cost of some speed on the road. As they are cyclocross tyres, you may find that they wear pretty quickly, due to the soft compound for use on grass and mud rather than harder roads, but that’s just one compromise you have to make for great all-weather grip.

Teravail Rutland

RRP: £50

£50 Sizes: 700c x 38c/42c/47c/2.2″ 650b x 47c/2.1″

700c x 38c/42c/47c/2.2″ 650b x 47c/2.1″ Tubeless ready: yes

If you’re looking for a wide range of size options for both 700c and 650b, the Teravail Rutland tyres are hard to beat. These black or tan sidewall tyres feature pretty aggressive tread which make them great performers on greasy bridleways or grassy fields for extra confidence and grip when the conditions get a bit tricky.

If this much tread is a bit much for your terrain or conditions, check out their other gravel tyres, including the Sparwood and Cannonball.

Continental Terra Trail ProTection BlackChili

RRP: £59.95

£59.95 Sizes: 700c x 40c 650b x 40c

700c x 40c 650b x 40c Tubeless ready: yes

Made with the same puncture resistant BlackChili compound that we know from Continental’s road tyres, the Terra Trail tyres are the German tyre brand’s first gravel-specific offering, alongside the faster rolling Terra Speed.

The aggressive tread pattern in a series of dots across the centre and shoulders of the tyres has more technical riding in mind.

Available in a 40c width for both 700c and 650b tyres, you’ll also find a cheaper version of the Terra Speed but without the BlackChili compound.

What should you look for when buying gravel tyres?

Just like Keith Bontrager’s famous quip of “strong, light, cheap – pick any two”, there’s always an element of compromise when it comes to selecting gravel tyres for your bike.

You’ll need to consider the terrain you’d like to tackle, what the conditions are like when you ride, and your riding style when it comes to weighing up the options.

That means, you’ll have to assess tread pattern, size, volume, durability, tubeless compatibility and puncture protection, alongside price and aesthetics when it comes to scouring the growing gravel tyre market.

Tread pattern

Essentially, more tread equals more grip, although at the cost of rolling resistance. The best tread for you will largely depend on the terrain and conditions. If you spend most of your time on roads or light gravel, then a fat slick or file tread may be best, whereas if you mostly enjoy technical trails that push the limits of a gravel bike, you’ll value the increased grip of more aggressive tread.

When wet, deeper and more spaced out knobs on the tread will help you ride through muddy patches with greater grip, although this can make the bike feel a bit more sluggish on the roads. Therefore, many riders have a preference for winter and summer tyres – although of course in the UK you can find muddy spots just about any day of the year!

Size and volume

The size and volume of your tyres are likely to be limited by the amount of clearance that you have, both in your fork and rear triangle. Opt for smaller 650b wheels (if your frame is compatible) to allow you to up the volume and width of your tyres. This greater volume not only gives greater comfort and can allow you to use lower tyre pressures, but also offers greater grip thanks to a larger contact patch on the ground.

If you’d like to run traditional mudguards in the wetter seasons, be mindful that you might need to size down your tyres to accommodate these.

Durability

How long your tyres will last depends largely on the compound used for the tread and sidewalls, and also the level of puncture protection (more on this later).

The compound used will be matched to the type of riding that the tyre is intended for. Cyclocross tyres, for example, tend to be softer for use on grass and mud, while more road-orientated tyres will be made from a harder wearing compound to cope with the harsher surface of the asphalt.

Just like with the soles of MTB shoes, a softer rubber will offer more grip, but the compromise is that this softer compound may wear more quickly.

You should think about replacing your tyres when you have significant wear on the tread (although just like old school cyclocross riders, this can make for a good summer tyre and save you some money), or if you see bubbles of tubeless sealant coming through the sidewalls. There’s nothing stopping you putting an inner tube in the tyres at this point and using them as tyres on a town bike or commuter, as long as you replace them before they become dangerously worn.

Tubeless compatibility and puncture protection

Almost all gravel tyres on the market are now tubeless-ready, although it’s definitely worth double checking before you buy. Employing a small amount of white liquid sealant rather than an inner tube, this system plugs any small holes like those from thorns quickly as the sealant blocks these and solidifies, which in the best case scenario can mean that you can carry on without even knowing that you’ve punctured.

Sometimes you’ll notice the loss of air pressure between the puncture and the sealant doing its job and you will need to top up on air. In some cases, you’ll need to rotate the tyre to allow the sealant to flow to the affected area for a better chance of sealing. With more serious punctures and bigger holes, a tubeless repair plug may be required.

If your sidewall has been slashed by an offending rock, you’ll need to boot it and pop in an inner tube to get you home before replacing your tyre. In the event that you can’t seal your tyre issue or you experience any tubeless valve problems, it’s best to always carry an inner tube of the right wheel size.

A common misconception is that you can’t get a pinch flat while running a tubeless set-up. If you are using tyre pressures that are really low, you run the risk of doing this not to your inner tube, but to the tyre itself, especially on rocky terrain. This ‘snakebite’ of the tyre is costly and best avoided. Although you can either plug or internally patch the two holes, it often weakens the tyre and can cause awkward punctures toward the bead of the tyre which are tricky to fix.

Aesthetics

Last but by no means least: the looks. Tan sidewalls are incredibly popular when it comes to gravel tyres, although they won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. Many of these will be available in black too, or some even with coloured treads or sidewalls.

Make sure you wash your bike regularly – probably every ride in the winter at least – to keep your components happy and your tan sidewalls looking fresh.

Keeping your bike clean also gives you the opportunity to carefully inspect your bike up close, which can help you identify any potential issues with your tyres or let you know when they need replacing.