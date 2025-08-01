The Panaracer Gravelking is seen as the benchmark gravel tyre – it's also the easiest fitting tyre I've ever used, and you can now get 27% off at Amazon

The Panaracer Gravelking tyre is now available at one of its lowest ever prices, making this do-it-all gravel tyre a bargain buy

I recently upgraded my gravel bike tyres to what I now consider to be one of the best gravel tyres on the market. The Panaracer Gravelking SK (45mm) are, in my opinion, outstanding. After proving to be the easiest tyre I've ever fitted, they showed their all-round capabilities in the gravel paradise of Aberfoyle in Scotland. They delivered a flawless performance over 114km and 2,300m of climbing.

In our review, we went as far as suggesting the Gravelking SK was the benchmark gravel tyre, and awarded the Panaracer tyre an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. Key highlights confirmed my own box-tickers, and included the easy fitting, brilliant puncture protection, fast-rolling performance on tarmac and its no fuss capabilities on the trails too.

Panaracer Gravelking SK TLR
Save 27%
Panaracer Gravelking SK TLR: was £54.99 now £40.22 at Amazon UK

The Panaracer Gravelking SK TLR is the benchmark gravel tyre. It's easily fitted, suits a wide variety of off-road conditions, and also rolls nicely and fast on tarmac. Loaded with puncture protection, it's also tubeless-ready. The one everyone talks about and for good reason. It's available in 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50mm sizing at various prices, with either Black or Tan walls.

Read our full Panaracer Gravelking SK TLR review.

View Deal
Panaracer Gravelking X1
Save 27%
Panaracer Gravelking X1: was $61.89 now $45.45 at Amazon US

Panaracer claims the X1 is the fastest tyre they have ever made. So if you're a gravel racer or want a tyre to deliver off-road speed, then you'll want to try the X1. It comes discounted at Amazon in 40mm and 45mm sizes in either Black or Tan walled options.

Read all the details on the Panaracer Gravelking X1.

View Deal

