The Panaracer Gravelking is seen as the benchmark gravel tyre – it's also the easiest fitting tyre I've ever used, and you can now get 27% off at Amazon

I recently upgraded my gravel bike tyres to what I now consider to be one of the best gravel tyres on the market. The Panaracer Gravelking SK (45mm) are, in my opinion, outstanding. After proving to be the easiest tyre I've ever fitted, they showed their all-round capabilities in the gravel paradise of Aberfoyle in Scotland. They delivered a flawless performance over 114km and 2,300m of climbing.

In our review, we went as far as suggesting the Gravelking SK was the benchmark gravel tyre, and awarded the Panaracer tyre an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. Key highlights confirmed my own box-tickers, and included the easy fitting, brilliant puncture protection, fast-rolling performance on tarmac and its no fuss capabilities on the trails too.

Right now, on Amazon UK, you can see for yourself why we think this is the benchmark rubber when it comes to a gravel tyre. Amazon UK is offering a significant 27% discount on the Panaracer Gravelking SK in a host of sizes, including the tested 45mm version, lowering the price from £54.99 to £40.22.

At Amazon US, you can get the equally impressive and newest member of the Panaracer Gravelking line-up, the X1, reduced from $61.89 to a bargain $45.45, but only in the 40mm and 45mm sizing. The X1 is designed for gravel racing, and Panaracer claims it's the fastest gravel tyre they have ever made.

These prices are the lowest we've ever encountered for these tubeless-ready tyres, so if you're after some fresh rubber, these deals are worth snapping up quickly.

Save 27% Panaracer Gravelking X1: was $61.89 now $45.45 at Amazon US Panaracer claims the X1 is the fastest tyre they have ever made. So if you're a gravel racer or want a tyre to deliver off-road speed, then you'll want to try the X1. It comes discounted at Amazon in 40mm and 45mm sizes in either Black or Tan walled options. Read all the details on the Panaracer Gravelking X1.

Panaracer brands the Gravelking SK TLR as a puncture-proof gravel tyre that will provide "low rolling resistance and minimal energy loss." We reviewed the 45mm version, and our tester was happy to report they delivered both comfort and peace of mind across a variety of surfaces, and was a very capable all-rounder, ideal as a two or three-season tyre.

In summing up the GravelKing SK tyres, we said, "The GravelKing SK's ease of fitting and multi-surface abilities made it a nice tyre to test and one that I hope to put plenty more miles on." Thoughts that I can confirm from my own more recent use, and a tyre I found out performed the Challenge Getaway or the Schwalbe G-One Overland. Especially in the 45mm sizing, allowing me to lower the pressure for added confidence off-road.

The Gravelking X1 is the latest addition to the Panaracer gravel tyre stable, and although we've yet to review it, the proven performance of its siblings means it should be another worthy gravel tyre contender. The X1 is designed for speed and especially gravel racing. Panaracer says it comes with an all-new fast-rolling pattern, which they claim gives strong grip and control on rough terrain while maintaining speed.

It also features a TuffTex+ casing with bead-to-bead shield and double-strength construction, which they say makes them remarkably resistant to cuts and impacts on the harshest of trails.

With the price reduced by 27%, on both highlighted models, I think they are a bargain buy. Below you'll find the best gravel tyre deals, including the Panaracer Gravelking tyres in your location.