Tadej Pogačar just claimed his second victory of the 2025 Tour de France – get his MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet, with over $100 off in this last chance Amazon Prime Day deal

Tadej Pogačar continued his 2025 dominance with a stunning stage 7 victory, and returned to the Tour de France overall lead. Pogačar clinched his second stage win in four days on the summit of Mùr de Bretagne, and his 101st overall career victory.

For fans of the Slovenian, channeling your inner Pogačar can be an expensive business—his 2025 Colnago V5Rs starts at a whopping 10,000€, and tops out at a wallet-busting 15,000€.

However, a less expensive option that I've spotted with an Amazon Prime Day discount is on Pogačar's helmet. The MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS is already one of the best road cycling helmets, but as Pogačar's helmet of choice, it's seldom discounted, and normally has a whopping $399.99 price tag.

Right now, at Amazon, you can get it for just $298.98.

The MET Trenta is one of the most stylish looking helmets around, it also is one of the most advanced, in terms of safety systems. The Trenta features the MIPS AIR system, which is engineered to add protection and save weight. The MIPS AIR system is integrated into the padding of the Trenta 3K Carbon and is claimed to enable 10-15mm of relative movement between the energy absorbing layer and the padding, designed to reduce rotational energies transferred to the head during specific angular impacts.

The Trenta 3K carbon cage is embedded into the helmet liner to enhance the performance of the shell and makes it lightweight at just 225g in a Medium. There are 19 cooling vents on the Trenta and these are paired with an internal engineered air channeling system to keep you cool and comfortable.

This discount is only available via Amazon.com, however check out below to see if there is a deal in your region.