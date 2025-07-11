Tadej Pogačar just claimed his second victory of the 2025 Tour de France – get his MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet, with over $100 off in this last chance Amazon Prime Day deal

The MET Trenta features enhanced safety and performance tech including MIPS AIR and now with a final day 25% Prime Day reduction

Tadej Pogačar winning on the on the Mûr de Bretagne in the 2025 TDF
Tadej Pogačar continued his 2025 dominance with a stunning stage 7 victory, and returned to the Tour de France overall lead. Pogačar clinched his second stage win in four days on the summit of Mùr de Bretagne, and his 101st overall career victory.

For fans of the Slovenian, channeling your inner Pogačar can be an expensive business—his 2025 Colnago V5Rs starts at a whopping 10,000€, and tops out at a wallet-busting 15,000€.

