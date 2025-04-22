Tadej Pogačar's MET Trenta 3K Carbon is one of the best road cycling helmets on the market – grab it now with 26% off at Tredz

The MET Trenta features enhanced safety and performance tech including MIPS AIR and now with a whopping £80 reduction, it's a bargain buy

Tadej Pogačar wearing the MET Trenta 3K Carbon at Strade Bianche 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar has continued his 2024 WorldTour dominance into the 2025 season. The current UCI Road Cycling World Champion has been in blistering form so far - on the podium of every race he's entered. Wins at Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders have been complemented with second place finishes at Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold and a third at Milan-San Remo.

For Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG and sponsors, the endless podiums are a marketing dream come true, with all things Pogačar in big demand, including the Slovenian's bikes, kit and apparel. Although channeling your inner Pogačar can be an expensive business—his 2025 Colnago V5Rs starts at a whopping 10,000€, and tops out at a wallet-busting 15,000€.

MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS Helmet
MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS Helmet: was £299.99 now £219 at Tredz

Save 26% on one of the best road cycling helmets worn by Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion Tadej Pogačar. The MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS helmet is engineered to be one of the most advanced road cycling helmets on the market, loaded with enhanced safety and performance features. It's available in various colours including Pogačar White with various sizing from S-L depending on colour.

View Deal

