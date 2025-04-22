Tadej Pogačar's MET Trenta 3K Carbon is one of the best road cycling helmets on the market – grab it now with 26% off at Tredz

Tadej Pogačar has continued his 2024 WorldTour dominance into the 2025 season. The current UCI Road Cycling World Champion has been in blistering form so far - on the podium of every race he's entered. Wins at Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders have been complemented with second place finishes at Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold and a third at Milan-San Remo.

For Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG and sponsors, the endless podiums are a marketing dream come true, with all things Pogačar in big demand, including the Slovenian's bikes, kit and apparel. Although channeling your inner Pogačar can be an expensive business—his 2025 Colnago V5Rs starts at a whopping 10,000€, and tops out at a wallet-busting 15,000€.

However, you can now get Pogačar's helmet (and replicate those iconic 'hair-tufts') the MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS with 26% off at Tredz. This equates to a fantastic saving on one of the best road cycling helmets of £80. RRP of £299.99 means it's just £219.

Get the MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS Helmet at Tredz for £219.

Tredz also has the non-carbon version—the MET Trenta MIPS, reduced from £224.99 to just £167 which is the same helmet for looks, only missing the 3K Carbon Technology of its more expensive sibling. It's makes it a great options for a budget road cycling helmet.

MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS Helmet: was £299.99 now £219 at Tredz Save 26% on one of the best road cycling helmets worn by Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion Tadej Pogačar. The MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS helmet is engineered to be one of the most advanced road cycling helmets on the market, loaded with enhanced safety and performance features. It's available in various colours including Pogačar White with various sizing from S-L depending on colour.

Not only is the MET Trenta one of the most stylish looking helmets around, it also is one of the most advanced, in terms of safety systems. The Trenta features the MIPS AIR system, which is engineered to add protection and save weight. The MIPS AIR system is integrated into the padding of the Trenta 3K Carbon and is claimed to enable 10-15mm of relative movement between the energy absorbing layer and the padding, designed to reduce rotational energies transferred to the head during specific angular impacts.

The Trenta 3K carbon cage is embedded into the helmet liner to enhance the performance of the shell and makes it lightweight at just 225g in a Medium. There are 19 cooling vents on the Trenta and these are paired with an internal engineered air channeling system to keep you cool and comfortable.

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best MET Trenta Helmet deals in your territory.