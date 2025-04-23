Tadej Pogačar flies to dominant victory at La Flèche Wallonne

Slovenian takes second win at Belgian classic ahead of Kévin Vauquelin and Tom Pidcock

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar powered to a second victory at La Flèche Wallonne after launching an unanswerable seated attack in the final few hundred metres of the Mur de Huy.

The Slovenian followed a move by Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) before disappearing up the climb after attacking over the top of the Irishman. Pogačar, his face and rainbow jersey smeared with dirt and grime, crossed the line with his arms aloft to make a huge statement of intent ahead of Liège–Bastogne–Liège on Sunday.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like