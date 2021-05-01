Tom Pidcock
In 2018 Pidcock made his first starts at both the Tour de Yorkshire and Tour of Britain, performing better at the latter with a very solid 17th place overall.
The biggest win in 2020 however was surely the overall, mountain standings and three stage wins at the U23 Giro d'Italia, also taking second on another stage.
Pidcock made his debut for Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour des Alpes-Martimes et du Var, only managing 86th, 81st and 37th over the three stages, finishing 52nd overall.
Pidcock's professional road career started with Team Wiggins where he raced for two years before joining Trinity Racing to focus on cyclo-cross and under 23 races.
A week later Pidcock made his Strade Bianche debut where the young star managed an amazing fifth place behind winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), and 2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), beating some of the worlds best at the Italian one-day Classic.
Nationality: British
Date of birth: July 30 1999
Team: Ineos Grenadiers
Twitter: @tompid
Instagram: @tompidcock
His second race saw him go on the attack but not feature in the finish of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as he finished 55th.
In 2017 though Pidcock had already shown his real potential when he won the junior individual time trial at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway as well as several other top results in the junior rankings.
But it was the day after at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne where he showed that he has a lot of promise, taking third in a small bunch sprint behind former world champion, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).
Pidcock is down to compete in a full Classics campaign and also should be making his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España.
2019 was one of Pidcock's most impressive years, winning races like the U23 Paris-Roubaix and Tour Alsace as well as some brilliant rides including getting third in the U23 World Championships in Yorkshire, top results at the Tour de l'Avenir, with a few interesting results in the U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège where he got 26th and then fifth at the Rutland-Melton Cicle Classic.
2020 was of course a tricky one, as it was for all riders, but he still put on some incredible displays at just four races.
But it was in 2021 where the British rider made the expected move to WorldTour team, Ineos Grenadiers where he signed a three-year contract.
He also took fourth in the U23 European Championships time trial.
Tom Pidcock is a 21-year-old rider from Leeds in West Yorkshire who rides for the British WorldTour super-team, Ineos Grenadiers.
Making his elite debuts in both the World and European Championships where he took 42nd and 55th respectively.
Latest
Tom Pidcock wins first mountain bike race back by more than three minutes
The 21-year-old wasted no time getting back to winning ways after switching from road racing to mountain biking
Tom Pidcock will return to Yorkshire to launch his own Gran Fondo this summer
Tom Pidcock will be returning to the roads of Yorkshire this summer to launch his own Gran Fondo on home roads.
By Alex Ballinger •
Tom Pidcock to miss Liège-Bastogne-Liège as Brit 'not quite fully recovered' from Flèche Wallonne crash
The 21-year-old will rest for a few days before turning his attention to his first mountain bike race of the season
By Jonny Long •
Flèche Wallone’s final climb 'is ideal for Tom Pidcock', says sports director
The iconic final climb of Fleche Wallone is “ideal for Tom Pidcock, according to sports director Servais Knaven.
By Alex Ballinger •
Tom Pidcock says Amstel Gold Race photo finish created 'more questions than answers'
The Brit says photo finishes should be '100 per cent accurate' in a hastily deleted tweet, while no actual question or investigation into the photo finish has been launched
By Jonny Long •
‘Closest ever photo finish?’ - Cycling world reacts to Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert’s thrilling Amstel Gold Race sprint
The 2021 Amstel Gold Race came down to an almost unbelievably close finish.
By Alex Ballinger •
Amstel Gold Race: Tom Pidcock says he should have started sprint earlier as he was faster than Wout van Aert
It took a photo finish to separate the pair, and even that was nearly not enough
By Jonny Long •
Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert share Strava data from Brabantse Pijl 2021
Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert have shared their Strava rides from the 2021 Brabantse Pijl, after a thrilling battle on the Belgian streets.
By Alex Ballinger •
Tom Pidcock: ‘Wout van Aert was pulling super hard, maybe too hard in the end’
Tom Pidcock says Wout van Aert may have pulled too hard on the front of the group in Brabantse Pijl 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
Tom Pidcock outsprints Wout van Aert at Brabantse Pijl 2021
Tom Pidcock rode an absolutely phenomenal Brabantse Pijl 2021, eventually outsprinting Wout van Aert to take his first win since joining the WorldTour.
By Alex Ballinger •