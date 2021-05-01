Tom Pidcock

In 2018 Pidcock made his first starts at both the Tour de Yorkshire and Tour of Britain, performing better at the latter with a very solid 17th place overall.

The biggest win in 2020 however was surely the overall, mountain standings and three stage wins at the U23 Giro d'Italia, also taking second on another stage.

Pidcock made his debut for Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour des Alpes-Martimes et du Var, only managing 86th, 81st and 37th over the three stages, finishing 52nd overall.

Pidcock's professional road career started with Team Wiggins where he raced for two years before joining Trinity Racing to focus on cyclo-cross and under 23 races.

A week later Pidcock made his Strade Bianche debut where the young star managed an amazing fifth place behind winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), and 2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), beating some of the worlds best at the Italian one-day Classic.

Nationality: British

Date of birth: July 30 1999

Team: Ineos Grenadiers

Twitter: @tompid

Instagram: @tompidcock

His second race saw him go on the attack but not feature in the finish of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as he finished 55th.

In 2017 though Pidcock had already shown his real potential when he won the junior individual time trial at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway as well as several other top results in the junior rankings.

But it was the day after at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne where he showed that he has a lot of promise, taking third in a small bunch sprint behind former world champion, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Pidcock is down to compete in a full Classics campaign and also should be making his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España.

2019 was one of Pidcock's most impressive years, winning races like the U23 Paris-Roubaix and Tour Alsace as well as some brilliant rides including getting third in the U23 World Championships in Yorkshire, top results at the Tour de l'Avenir, with a few interesting results in the U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège where he got 26th and then fifth at the Rutland-Melton Cicle Classic.

2020 was of course a tricky one, as it was for all riders, but he still put on some incredible displays at just four races.

But it was in 2021 where the British rider made the expected move to WorldTour team, Ineos Grenadiers where he signed a three-year contract.

Tom Pidcock at the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Nico Vereecken/Photo News/Getty)

He also took fourth in the U23 European Championships time trial.

Tom Pidcock is a 21-year-old rider from Leeds in West Yorkshire who rides for the British WorldTour super-team, Ineos Grenadiers.

Making his elite debuts in both the World and European Championships where he took 42nd and 55th respectively.