Tom Pidcock hits almost 100kph in jaw-dropping new descent video

Olympic mountain bike champion plunges down Rossfeld descent in Germany

Tom Pidcock on a descent in Germany
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock, one of the best descenders in the pro peloton, has given another masterclass in going downhill, this time hitting almost 100kph down a mountain in Germany.

In a new video shared by energy drinks brand Red Bull, the double Olympic mountain bike champion is shown descending at full tilt from the Rossfeld Panorama, a mountain pass on the Austria-Germany border. He is followed on the 6km stretch by Matthias Walkner, a Dakar Rally champion, who films from a motorbike.

