'We've made some big improvements' - why a WorldTour team is testing inside an abandoned UK rail tunnel

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Dan Bigham explains why the Catesby Tunnel is bringing exciting aero gains

Florian Lipowitz in the Catesby Tunnel
Florian Lipowitz is the first WorldTour rider to test inside the Catesby Tunnel.
(Image credit: ©The Red Bulletin/Jojo Harper)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Unless you knew it was there, you probably wouldn’t spot the abandoned Catesby Tunnel.

Its entrance is shrouded by trees, buried in the Northamptonshire countryside, while its 2.7km-long body cuts beneath the grassy hills, in the middle of England. Built in 1897, the tunnel was later cast aside by the railway network, and hasn’t seen a train in almost 60 years. Today, however, it enjoys a new life as a state-of-the-art aero testing facility, and this month, it welcomed a series of visits from WorldTour team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1