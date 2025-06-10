Factor's unreleased aero bike is outrageous - but we should've seen this design coming

Wide forks are a common sight on the track. Will their success transfer over to the road?

Factor&#039;s prototype aero bike at the Criterium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Will Jones/Cyclingnews)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published
Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson

This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this delivered to your inbox, subscribe here.

Alongside the racing at this week’s Critérium du Dauphiné, a new bike has stolen headlines. It came out of the blue, startling in design, and stood out among its contemporaries. Our friends at Cyclingnews were on the ground to spot and photograph it, describing it as “insane” and “mad”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1