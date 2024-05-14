Japan unveils new Olympic track bike with left-sided drivetrain
"Once you get up to speed, it's hard to slow down," say Japanese athletes
The Japanese national cycling team has lifted the lid on the new track bike it has developed for this summer's Paris Olympics, revealing an unusual left-sided drivetrain.
The V-Izu TCM-2, made by Japanese carbon manufacturer Toray, was unveiled over the weekend at the Japan Track Cup competition in Tokyo. It had previously been spotted at last August's UCI World Championships in Glasgow, where it was ridden for homologation ahead of the Games.
The bike is characterised by its wide front forks, aerodynamic design and, most notably, a drivetrain installed on the left side of the frame.
Though uncommon, this is not a new phenomenon in track cycling. In 2016, USA Cycling revealed a pursuit bike with a left-sided drivetrain, produced by bike brand Felt. The brand's designers said placing the chainring on the inside improved aerodynamics and handling, and combatted the impact of yaw.
"It doesn't feel that much different," said US track cyclist Ruth Winder at the time. "It is the first thing you notice. You go, 'Oh, my chainrings are on the wrong side of the bike,' but it feels so good. For the team pursuit, where you are always going left all the time, it feels so fast."
Eight years on, this sentiment was echoed by those in Japan's cycling set-up. Benoît Bétoux, technical director of the country's high performance centre, said he was "moved" by his experience riding the V-Izu TCM-2. "It gives you a sense of speed and stability for the first time in your life," he said.
The bike's speed was also noted by Koichi Nakano of the Japanese Cycling Federation. "The first thing that athletes say about this bike is that once you get up to speed, it's hard to slow down," he said. "Riding on inertia, the bike picks up speed faster than the person riding the bike thinks.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"On the other hand, it seems to feel heavy at slow speeds. But I think it is a bike that can demonstrate its performance when used in high-level competitions."
A post shared by ♦️TCN♦️ Track Cycling News (@trackcyclingnews)
A photo posted by on
As UCI rules state that all equipment must be commercially available, the V-Izu TCM-2 is on sale for ¥19.85 million (£101,000), a prohibitive price tag that effectively takes it off the market.
The bike sparked controversy when it was used at the World Championships last year for its resemblance to the patented wide fork design of Team GB's Hope x Lotus bike. Speaking in August, British Cycling's head of performance Stephen Park said there "might well be" cause for legal action, although Cycling Weekly understands none has been taken.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
'Fastest,' 'most performing' yet surprisingly comfortable: a first ride review of Pirelli's new flagship tire
Pirelli's new P Zero Race TLR RS tire unseats the P Zero Race TLR when it comes to pure performance
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Enigma Eikon titanium road bike is undoubtably expensive, but supremely refined
A stunning, all-British titanium road bike - but is it worth the £12,229 price tag?
By Paul Grele Published
-
Team GB’s Paris Olympics track bike officially unveiled
British Cycling reveal the bike that it hopes will power riders to medals in Paris this summer
By Adam Becket Published
-
'We'll have rounder wheels than everyone else' - Team GB confident in new Olympics tech
Updated Hope-Lotus bike won't feature until Paris, confirms performance director Stephen Park
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Laura Kenny has a 'slim chance' of competing at Paris Olympics
The Olympic legend is currently training away from the GB squad, says performance director
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The Olympic Esports Games set for 2025: here's what we know about the event
The newly formed games will sit alongside the Olympic program, reported to include gaming, sport simulation, and virtual sports elements like cycling esports
By Christopher Schwenker Published
-
Why aren't GB using the new Hope-Lotus Olympic track bikes?
An updated design was released last July, but might not feature in competition before the summer
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Laura Kenny: ‘I hope people don’t expect me to make it to the Olympics’
Five-time gold medallist says she was ready to sacrifice Olympics return to have second child
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Ganna-esque' Josh Tarling in contention for Olympics track debut in 2024
Ineos Grenadiers rider has been training with the GB squad and racing on the boards
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Kristin Armstrong Q&A: ‘I retired, had a baby, and then won Olympic gold’
One of Team USA's most decorated athletes answers Cycling Weekly's questions
By Tom Davidson Published