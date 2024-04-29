Team GB’s Paris Olympics track bike officially unveiled

British Cycling reveal the bike that it hopes will power riders to medals in Paris this summer

Hope-Lotus HBT
The bike that Team GB’s athletes will hope to ride to glory at this summer’s Paris Olympics has been officially launched. 

The latest incarnation of the Hope-Lotus HBT was developed in partnership with Lotus Engineering, Renishaw, and Hope Technology, and made its debut at the Track World Championships in Glasgow last year.

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

