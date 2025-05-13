Unmarked helmets, a new Campagnolo groupset, and fresh kit: Five of the best tech finds from the Giro d'Italia 2025

There's new equipment on display at the first men's Grand Tour of the year

Giro d&#039;Italia tech 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The Giro d'Italia ventured onto new soil with a start in Albania this year, and while the Balkan country's residents feasted on the racing up close, they also got a first look at the new tech on offer.

Grand Tour season, like the spell of Spring Classics before it, always promises a surge in new equipment on the start line. This year's Giro has proven no exception.

