Campagnolo releases new, more 'versatile' Ekar 13-speed gravel groupset

Campagnolo has launched a new version of its 13-speed mechanical 1x gravel groupset, Ekar.

Called Ekar GT, it sits as a second-tier option, with aluminium used over carbon in the crankset and derailleur. It also adds both a 10-48 cassette and 36t chainring to the line-up, widening the gear range options. The groupset is released alongside a new wheelset, the Zonda GT.

Campagnolo Ekar GT

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

While the original Ekar featured a carbon crankset, the GT version opts for aluminium. It does share Campagnolo’s ProTech bottom bracket system, which connects the axle halves for improved strength. It features stainless steel bearings and the Q-Factor has been increased to 151mm from 145.5mm, which is designed to improve pedalling comfort and efficiency regardless of the rider’s height. The chainrings can be changed without having to dismantle the crankset and now come in five sizes - 36, 38, 40, 42 and 44t.

(Image credit: Future)

Four cassette options are offered alongside the chainrings - 9/36, 9/42, 10/44 and 10/48 - to widen Ekar’s gear range possibilities. For example, pair the new 36t with the 9/42 cassette and you have high gear that’s equivalent to 44x11 alongside a low gear that’s bikepacking friendly.

(Image credit: Future)

Campagnolo has equipped the Ekar GT with one derailleur to cover all the cassette sizes. Again aluminium is presumably used to keep costs down (the existing Ekar uses carbon fiber-reinforced polyamide alongside alloys) but also, Campagnolo says, to improve durability.

The GT derailleur features a new clutch-locking system as well as a pulley design that uses larger holes for easier cleaning. All told, Campagnolo says the derailleur should be easier to both set-up and maintain.

(Image credit: Future)

The Ergopower levers have also been redesigned. The palm area has been altered “for better grip and control”, including textured rubber handguards. The aluminium levers are adjustable for reach, allowing for a degree of customisation to suit different hand sizes.

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Claimed weights are only provided for the complete groupset, with Campagnolo listing 2,700g as the number on the scales. Given that the carbon Ekar gruppo had a claimed weight of 2,385g, the difference would appear to be pretty minimal. For comparison, Shimano’s 12-speed 1x GRX RX8200 groupset weighs just over 2,800g, while SRAM’s only mechanical 1x option, the new 12-speed Apex, weighs from 2,872g depending on chainring and cassettes used.

Campagnolo Zonda GT

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

The accompanying Zonda GT wheels are designed with both road and gravel in mind. They feature Campagnolo’s C23 rims in a 29mm depth, with a hooked profile and 23mm inner width - making them adaptable to both wider gravel tires and narrower road options. The 2-Way fit system allows for both clinchers and tubeless tires to be used. Claimed weight is 1,690g for a pair.

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Cup and cone bearings are used in the wheel’s hubs. Given Campagnolo’s range of cassettes and starting sprocket sizes, the N3W freewheel body is designed to accommodate 11, 12 and 13-speed cassettes as well as 9, 10 and 11-tooth sprockets. Both HG and XDR freehubs are also offered for Shimano and SRAM users.

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo users will be familiar with the Zonda GT’s G3 lacing system. It uses eight sections of three spokes in a 2:1 ratio. The Italian brand says this pattern “enhances tension balance, increases stiffness, and amps up power transmission”, as well as minimising weight and reducing vibrations. The spokes are fitted using self-locking aluminium nipples.

Pricing

The Ekar GT groupset has a retail price of $1,599 and € 1,490.

The Zonda GT wheels have a retail price of $749 and € 690.

For more information visit campagnolo.com