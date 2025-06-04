Campagnolo is back, with the Groupset they should have launched in 2023

Super Record still means something very special in performance road cycling. Can this new, sleeker, faster, now competitive, 13 speed version do new credit to the enigmatic name?

Campagnolo Super Record 13 groupset in action
Campagnolo's new 13-speed wireless groupset competes on price and weight, and adds an extra ratio.
(Image credit: Campagnolo)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Campagnolo appear to have come back to their senses with the news today that they’ve added a 13th sprocket to their cassette – a first in road cycling – in an extensive overhaul of their range-topping Super Record groupset.

Boy did they need to. And not just because of a lack of sprockets at the back.

Andy Carr
Andy Carr
Cycling Weekly Tech Editor

Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.

Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.