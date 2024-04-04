Campagnolo enters the power meter market the only way it knows how: with a $2400 crank-based power meter — which, of course, we had to get our hands on

Outpricing its drivetrain rivals by at least a grand, what can Campy offer that’s worth such a price tag?

Campagnolo HPPM power meter
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
published

The long-awaiting Campagnolo power meter is finally here. The Italian drivetrain manufacturer filed for a patent for its first crank-based power meter back in 2020, and we've been eagerly awaiting the reveal ever since. Patent drawings aside, an actual Campagnolo HPPM crankset first broke cover at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships earlier this year aboard Dutchman Ryan Kamp's bike. Thus, a public release could not be far off. 

An in-house power meter has been a noticeable gap in Campagnolo's product offerings, as its main rivals –Shimano and SRAM—have long integrated in-house power meters into their groupset offerings. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BAccuracyBattery TypeBattery LifePrice
SRAM Red AXS+/- 1.5%Coin cell200 ride hours$1,291
Shimano Dura-Ace R9200-P +/- 1.5%Integrated300+ ride hours$1,299
Campagnolo HPPM+/- 1%Integrated"over a month"$2,449

