Shimano has finally cut the cord: new GRX RX827 is fully wireless — was it worth the wait?

An in-depth look at Shimano’s first-ever fully wireless drop bar drivetrain

Shimano GRX RX827
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Better late than never. A full decade after SRAM launched its game-changing wireless eTap system, Shimano has finally arrived at the party. Today, the Japanese giant officially enters the fully wireless drop-bar category with a 1x12 GRX Di2 drivetrain sans junction boxes, seatpost batteries or external wires of any kind.

The centrepiece of Shimano’s wireless debut is the GRX RX827 rear derailleur, which houses its own battery and takes shifting cues from any of Shimano’s existing wireless Di2 shifters. And while SRAM and Campagnolo got there first, Shimano is betting the wait was worth it.

Part

Claimed weight

USD

£

GRX crankset (RX820-1 ) w/ 40t chainring, 170mm crank arms

644g

$280

£229.99

Rear derailleur (GRX RX827)

454g

$565

£429.99

Derailleur battery (BT-DN320 )

26.5g

$55

£39.99

Left brake-only lever (BL-RX825 ) + BR-RX820 caliper

395g

$345

£299.99

Right brake-shift lever (ST RX825)+ BR RX820 caliper

415g

$595

£339.00

Cassette (CS-M8200) - 10-50t

463g

$195

£149.99 

Battery charger

-

$45

£29.99

Brake rotor (CL800) - 160mm w/ lockring

169g

$70

£34.99 

Chain (M8100)

252g

$65

 £49.99

